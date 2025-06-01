WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Tour of England 2025, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the West Indies Tour of England 2025 will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1. Here's all you need to know about the WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England won the first ODI match easily by a massive margin of 238 runs. Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, and Joe Root were the top scorers for England. Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, and Jamie Overton led the bowling unit.

These two teams have played a total of 109 head-to-head matches. West Indies have won 48 matches while England have been victorious in 55 matches. Six matches were abandoned due to rain.

WI vs ENG Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the West Indies Tour of England 2025 will be played on June 1 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs ENG, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 1st June 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is good for batters. Pacers are still important at this venue over spinners. The last match played at this venue was back in 2023 between England and New Zealand, where a total of 588 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

WI vs ENG Form Guide

WI - L

ENG - W

WI vs ENG Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

WI vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 5594 runs in 137 ODI matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Ben Duckett

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ben Duckett is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against the West Indies. He played a crucial innings of 60 runs in just 48 balls in the last match. Jacob Bethell is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Joe Root

Joe Root and Justin Greaves are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Joe Root will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 6916 runs and taken 22 wickets in 178 ODI matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Saqib Mahmood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Saqib Mahmood and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Saqib Mahmood was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble West Indies batters in today's match. He took 3 wickets in the last match. Jayden Seales is another good bowler for today's match.

WI vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He played a crucial innings of 60 runs in just 48 balls in the last match.

Joe Root

Joe Root is another crucial pick from England as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 6916 runs and taken 22 wickets in 178 ODI matches including a half century in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs ENG, 2nd ODI Match

Shai Hope

Ben Duckett

Jacob Bethell

Joe Root

Harry Brook

West Indies vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Buttler

Batters: J Bethell, B Duckett, H Brook

All-rounders: J Greaves, J Root, W Jacks

Bowlers: S Mahmood, A Joseph, J Seales

West Indies vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Buttler, J Smith

Batters: J Bethell, B Duckett, H Brook

All-rounders: J Root

Bowlers: S Mahmood, A Joseph, J Seales, A Rashid

