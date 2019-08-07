WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 8, 2019

With the completion of the T20 series, Team India are set to face the West Indies in the first of three ODIs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After a clean-sweep in the shortest format, India will enter as the favorites although they are in a transition stage themselves, one that won't see a lot of MS Dhoni in it.

This series is perhaps Chris Gayle last series and would love to end on a high with the national side.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI 1st ODI.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Jason Holder (C), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Kemar Roach.

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed

Playing XI Updates

West Indies

As seen in the World Cup, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the first choice openers with the talented trio of Hope, Hetmyer, and Pooran following them in the middle order. Jason Holder provides the balance with his all-round skills along with Carlos Brathwaite and Fabian Allen, who was decent in the World Cup 2019. Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling unit again and should be well complemented by Oshane Thomas and Keemo Paul on Thursday.

Possible XI: Gayle, Lewis, Hope(WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Brathwaite, Allen, Thomas, Paul and Cottrell.

India

With Shikhar Dhawan returning to the top of the order, KL Rahul should bat at number four. This should relieve some pressure from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the batting unit. Rishabh Pant has an outright chance to seal his place in the side while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Kedhar Jadhav are also in for a place in the side. Both or one wrist-spinners should feature while Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling department.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Rohit, Virat(C), Rahul, Pant(WK), Jadhav, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Shami and Khaleel

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

8th August 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side with a score of 250 being quite competitive. As seen in the T20 game, wickets in hand are crucial and should make all the difference on Thursday as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Perhaps West Indies' best batsman, Shai Hope has always been a consistent performer for them. Although he didn't have a great World Cup 2019, Hope should score some runs against a good Indian attack on Thursday. Nicolas Pooran is also one to watch out for with his attacking instincts holding him in good stead.

Batsmen: Two of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should suffice given how dependant India are on their top three. Along with them, the hometown boy Shimron Hetmyer is preferred in the fantasy team. One of Evin Lewis or the experienced Chris Gayle should suffice as the fourth and final pick.

Allrounders: Although Ravindra Jadeja and Carlos Brathwaite have proven their worth time and time again, Jason Holder is picked as the lone allrounder in the team. With the conditions favouring swing bowling, he should earn some fantasy points along with his big-hitting ability as well.

Bowlers: One of Mohammad Shami or Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be picked with the balance of the side kept in mind. Along with them, Khaleel Ahmed and Sheldon Cottrell are must-haves in the team with their form being exemplary. To complete the team, the likes of Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas should be sufficient.

Captain: Virat Kohli wasn't able to score a hundred in the CWC 2019 and would love to start the new season on a high. Expect him to come up with a good knock while the likes of Nicolas Pooran and Shikhar Dhawan are also good options to have as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Holder, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pooran