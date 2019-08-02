WI vs IND, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 3rd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team India begins its journey towards the T20 World Cup as they play West Indies in the first of three T20s, held in Florida. Both sides have included a number of fresh faces with the likes of Rahul Chahar and John Campbell getting a look in. In spite of India having a formidable top four, West Indies will fancy their chances with T20 specialists Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard set to feature for them.

The last time these two teams met in Florida, KL Rahul and Evin Lewis smashed hundreds in the first game while rain played spoilsport in the other. With another high-scoring game beckoning, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Playing XI Updates

West Indies

A couple of familiar faces will feature with Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine returning to the national fold after a hiatus. They will be well complemented by Evin Lewis and two of West Indies' best youngsters in Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran. While Andre Russell's fitness is still a major doubt, they do have the required firepower with Keemo Paul and Carlos Brathwaite capable of clearing the boundaries at will. Sheldon Cottrell, who comes into this series on the back of a brilliant CWC 2019, will spearhead the bowling unit along with the raw pace of Oshane Thomas.

Possible XI: Lewis, Narine, Pooran(WK), Hetmyer, Powell, Pollard, Russell/Campbell, Brathwaite (C), Paul, Thomas, and Cottrell

India

With Shikhar Dhawan returning from injury, he is set to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has happy memories at this venue and is expected to bat at number three with Kohli dropping down. One of Shreyas Iyer and Krunal Pandya will play in the middle order while Rishabh Pant begins his transition as the first choice keeper in all formats. Washington Sundar should be given a game given the number of left-handers in the West Indies team while Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed yield the new ball ahead of Navdeep Saini.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli(C), Pandya, Iyer, Pant(WK), Sundar, Chahar, Bhuvneshwar and Khaleel

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 1st T20

3rd August 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

With this being a very small ground, scores of 200 are a common sight with India and West Indies scoring 240 in 2016. The bowlers will have to be right on the money on what is a graveyard for one-dimensional bowlers.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Nicolas Pooran and Rishabh Pant are two of the best youngsters in the format with both of them excelling in the IPL this year. While Pooran did feature for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, Pant will have to bide some time before going big towards the end. Both of them are exceptional players and should be backed to score some runs on Saturday.

Batsmen: Two of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli should suffice with Dhawan being overlooked as he comes into this game from injury. Like Rahul, Evin Lewis can also bank on special memories at this ground with his hundred in 2016 leading his team to a win. In addition to it, Lewis has another hundred against the Indians and is expected to come good against his favorite opponents. One of Shimron Hetmyer or Kieron Pollard would do in completing the batting unit.

All-rounders: If passed fit for this game, Andre Russell is a must-have in the side with his big-hitting abilities second to no other individual in the cricketing fraternity. Along with him, the likes of Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar are also decent options although Pandya should get the nod with his experience of playing in Australia and New Zealand.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the Indian attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and should be picked for this yorkers and knuckleballs. Deepak Chahar's ability to swing the ball holds him in good stead while one of Khaleel Ahmed or Oshane Thomas would also do the trick. Watch out for Sheldon Cottrell and his celebrations if West Indies bowl second in the game.

Captain: Evin Lewis and Rohit Sharma are proven performers in the format with multiple hundreds to the name. On such a flat wicket, both openers are expected to come good with their penchant of six-hitting well known. Along with them, Nicolas Pooran should also be a worthwhile option for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine, and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Keemo Paul. Captain: Nicolas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma