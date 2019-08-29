WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - August 30th, 2019

After a sensational bowling performance in the first Test, India look to seal another away win as they face the hosts West Indies in the second and final Test. With the island of Jamaica set to host this game, both teams will be eager to get a win with 60 crucial points on offer in the context of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test saw the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah revel against a fragile Windies outfit. They will need their top order to stand up against one of the best bowling attacks in Indian history. On the other hand, the Indians seek more of the seam with a little more turn on offer from the Sabina Park pitch starting this Friday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rakheem Cornwall, Shimron Hetmyer, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shai Hope, J Hamilton and Shannon Gabriel

India:

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

Keemo Paul is fit for this game which means he will take up a place in the playing XI. Miguel Cummins will make way for the Delhi Capitals pacer while the rest of the side should remain the same. The onus will be upon the trio of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer to deliver the goods in this game. Brathwaite is their best bet with the opener having a decent record in Jamaica. Roston Chase was good with the ball in hand although the pace duo of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach remain key for the Windies.

Possible XI: Brathwaite, Campbell, Brooks, Hope(WK), Chase, Hetmyer, Bravo, Holder(C), Paul, Roach and Gabriel.

India:

As for the Indians, they should field the same side that put in a dominant performance in the previous game. Although there was a lot of debate surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion, Ravindra Jadeja silenced his critics quite emphatically with a fifty. He should retain his place in the side while much is expected from the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

There are some doubts over India's new opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul while Hanuma Vihari provides the balance to this side with his occasional off-spin. Rishabh Pant wasn't able to do well in the first game and will look to make amends with Wriddhiman Saha waiting in the wings.

Possible XI: Agarwal, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli (C), Rahane, Vihari, Pant(WK), Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami and Ishant.

Match Details:

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test

30th August 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report:

Apart from a few bouts of rain being forecasted on day four and day five, the weather should be clear and helpful for the pacers. Unlike the pitch in Antigua, spinners should have a greater say in the outcome of the game. All in all, another competitive game of Test cricket lies in store between Team India and West Indies.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant are the available options for this game although it should be the West Indian who should get the nod for this game. Although Rishabh Pant has scored hundreds in the final games of the last two away tours, Shai Hope's knowledge of the overlying conditions should hold him in good stead in this must-win game for them.

Batsmen: One or both of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli should feature in the fantasy side with their ability to score big runs being well known. From the West Indian roster, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer are decent options while one Indian opener should round the batting department off.

Allrounders: While Jason Holder is a must-have in this game, Ravindra Jadeja and Roston Chase are also good options to have given their role as the primary spinner in the side. Both Jadeja and Chase got some runs in the first game and will look to build on the performances come Friday.

Bowlers: Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is another must-have bowler along with Shannon Gabriel, who is West Indies' most successful bowler in the format over the last year or so. While Kemar Roach also presents a good case, the likes of Ishant Sharma and Mohd Shami should suffice as the final piece of the fantasy team puzzle

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the premier batsmen in the world when it comes to the Test format. He should be picked as either the captain or vice-captain of the side while the likes of Virat Kohli, Jason Holder and Jasprit Bumrah also feature among the front-runners for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shannon Gabriel. Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Shannon Gabriel and Keemo Paul. Captain: Jasprit Bumrah, Vice-Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara