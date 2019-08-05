WI vs IND, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 6th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After two decent outings in Florida, Team India eye a clean-sweep as they play the West Indies in the third and final T20 in Guyana. Although both sides are relatively inexperienced, the Indians have shone with the ball with Krunal Pandya and Navdeep Saini excelling for them.

On the other hand, West Indies has been let down by their batsmen. They haven't been able to rotate strike properly which has led to their downfall. With only pride left to salvage from the series for the home side, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Playing XI Updates

West Indies

In spite of losing both games in Florida, West Indies shouldn't be making many changes with Evin Lewis set to be given another go at the Indians. Much is expected from the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran, who struggled against the spinners on Sunday. Their bowling unit is well led by Sheldon Cottrell with Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul also doing their bits.

Possible XI: Lewis/Campbell, Narine, Pooran(WK), Pollard, Hetmyer, Powell, Brathwaite (C), Paul, Thomas, Pierre and Cottrell.

India

With the series already under their belts, the Indians might be open to a couple of changes with Rahul and Deepak Chahar in line for a starting berth. They could play at the expense of Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar respectively with Khaleel and Saini being given another chance at the top level. The batting unit looks settled with Rohit and Dhawan in good nick although Shreyas Iyer could replace Manish Pandey at number four. All eyes will be upon Rishabh Pant, who is yet to fire in this series

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Virat(C), Iyer, Pant(WK), Krunal, Sundar/Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar/Deepak Chahar, Jadeja, Saini and Khaleel.

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 3rd T20

6th August 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

A good batting track with some help of the bowlers awaits both sides. In spite of the forecast for rain, at least a rain-curtailed match should be completed with the seamers set to enjoy conditions initially. The rain could make the pitch a touch slower as well which could force batsmen to chase and assess the pitch as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: As the case was in the previous two games, Nicolas Pooran and Rishabh Pant are once again picked in the fantasy team owing to their superior batting talents. With the pitch bound to play a touch better than it did in Florida, both Pooran and Pant should be able to flex their muscles and clear the boundary en route to a big score.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli is a must-have in the side with his record in the format being exemplary. While he occupies a spot in the side, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer are good options as well. Hetmyer, who is a Guyanese native, should be aware of the conditions and do well at a ground where he has a good record as well. One of Kieron Pollard or Evin Lewis should suffice as the final batting option.

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya has been a consistent performer for India over the last year or so in the format. With a man of the match performance to his name in the second T20, he should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet. Along with him, Carlos Brathwaite and Rovman Powell are also decent options given their ability to turn the game on its head with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed has looked good with the ball in hand without picking too many wickets. One can expect a good performance from him while the West Indian duo of Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul are also in decent form. Although Sunil Narine's batting ability makes him a worth-while candidate, Deepak Chahar should make the cut for the fantasy team.

Captain: Virat Kohli only has a couple of starts to his name this series and would love to tee off. With his track record in the T20-Is being one of the best in the business, he is the frontrunner for captaincy. Along with him, Nicolas Pooran and fellow Delhi native Shikhar Dhawan are also viable candidates for the mantle of captaincy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Sunil Narine and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pooran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Krunal Pandya, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravindra Jadeja. Captain: Nicolas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan