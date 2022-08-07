WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 Players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th T20I - August 7, 2022

West Indies will take on India for one final time on this tour on Sunday (August 7). The two teams will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series. India have already sealed the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead and will be looking to make it 4-1 by winning the dead rubber.

The fourth T20I took place on Saturday evening and it will be a quick turnaround for both sides. It was a one-sided affair with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning the game easily by 59 runs. A collective effort from the visitors' batting unit saw them post 191 runs in their 20 overs. India's bowling did a neat job of restricting the hosts in the second innings.

West Indies batters once again failed to up a fight and were eventually skittled for just 132 runs in the final over of their innings. The Nicholas Pooran-led will play for pride now in the final game and would look to make it 3-2 in the series.

Ahead of the final T20I, here’s a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has impressed a lot with his left-arm spin bowling in this series. He has picked up four wickets so far in the series and his economy of 6.15 is also one of the best.

Hosein dismissed Rohit Sharma in the previous game when he was in full flow and has the ability to keep a check on the opposition batters, especially in the shortest format.

Overall, Akeal Hosein has picked up 21 wickets in 27 T20Is and his economy of 6.92 is also brilliant. Akeal can be an out-of-the-box smart pick for vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy side.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been walking the talk in terms of India’s aggressive approach in T20s. He has led the side from the front in this series as well, opening the innings for the visitors. He has so far scored 108 runs in four innings at a brilliant strike-rate of 163.64.

His strike-rate is the second best in the series behind Suryakumar Yadav and it proves that Rohit has certainly changed the mindset of the team. Making Rohit captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team is certainly beneficial as he opens the innings and can win matches single-handedly with the bat.

#1 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda must have felt hard done by for not starting the five-match T20I series. Shreyas Iyer was preferred ahead of him and Hooda only got his chance since the third game of the series. He has been in very good form and bats at number three.

The fifth T20I is potentially a final chance for him to seal his place in the Asia Cup and subsequently the T20I World Cup. Hence, Hooda is a very good option to be made captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team as he can look to make a mark with a big knock.

