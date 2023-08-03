WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for India vs West Indies 2023, 1st T20I

West Indies (WI) will take on India (IND) in the first T20I of the India vs West Indies 2023 series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

India have been playing good cricket in the series. They managed to win the Test series 1-0 and then the ODI series 2-1. Barring the second ODI, India have been the better team in the series. The visitors will be looking to maintain their stronghold and even win the shortest format, amidst their experimentation mode.

WI vs IND Match Details

The first T20I of the India vs West Indies 2023 will be played on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The match will commence at 8:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI vs IND, 1st T20I, India vs West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, Thursday; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

WI vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium is the same venue where the final ODI was played. It looked like a good wicket and the venue is a high-scoring one. While the batters will enjoy the surface, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

WI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

WI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WI Probable Playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, and Obed McCoy.

IND Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IND Probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.

WI vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been in tremendous form during the ODI series. He notched up three half-centuries and will be a must-pick in this game also. Along with Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran will also be a good pick as he is coming into this series on the back of a brilliant MLC 2023.

Batter - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is currently the best batter in this format of the game. It looks like he has regained a bit of his form in the last ODI and will be a prime choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounders - Jason Holder

The experience of Jason Holder will be key for the home team. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball and will be a good choice for the match.

Bowler - Kuldeep Yadav

The India chinaman bowler was in brilliant form in the ODI series. He picked up seven wickets in the series and will be looking to maintain his form even in this format.

WI vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan's form in the ODI series will give him a boost to perform in the T20Is too. In his current batting form, Ishan Kishan looks like a good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal

If he is in the playing XI, Yuzvendra Chahal might turn out to be a deciding factor for India. He is a brilliant bowler in this format and his wicket-taking abilities will surely be beneficial in the fantasy contests.

Five Must-Picks for WI vs IND, 1st T20I

Nicholas Pooran

Jason Holder

Ishan Kishan

Kuldeep Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

WI vs IND Match Expert Tips

India have dominated in all other formats, but West Indies play their ace game in this format. So going for a 6-5 combination will be a clever thing to do for this match.

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan (c)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Arshdeep Singh

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Axar Patel (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh