WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

West Indies (WI) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the third ODI at Sabrina Park in Kingston on Sunday.

West Indies began the series on a strong note after winning their first ODI by 24 runs. However, Ireland made things difficult with their five-wicket win in the second match. With the series up for grabs, an interesting contest beckons at Sabrina Park.

WI vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph

IRE XI

William Porterfield, Paul Stirling (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Match Details

WI vs IRE, Third ODI

Date and Time: 16th January, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sabrina Park in Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The track at Sabrina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, will provide assistance to the bowlers, while the batters will need to be patient and wait for runs. A score of 250 is expected to be par at the venue.

Today’s WI vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope hasn’t been at his best in the series and West Indies will expect more from him at the top of the order.

Batters

Shamarh Brooks, on the other hand, has looked excellent this series. In two matches, he has scored 136 runs at an average of 68.

Harry Tector has also been in phenomenal touch, registering half-centuries in the first two games. He will be eyeing another big knock today.

All-rounder

Romario Shepherd played a valiant innings in the previous ODI, but he still ended up on the losing side. Coming in at no. 9, he scored 50 runs off 41 deliveries. He also ended up picking up a wicket.

Bowler

Andy McBrine has had a stellar series so far. He has picked up six wickets and also scored 69 runs in the first two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Andy McBrine (IRE) – 276 points

Craig Young (IRE) – 178 points

Romario Shepherd (WI) – 175 points

Shamarh Brooks (WI) – 170 points

Harry Tector (IRE) – 152 points

Important stats for WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Andy McBrine: 69 runs and 6 wickets

Romario Shepherd: 52 runs and 4 wickets

Shamarh Brooks: 136 runs

Harry Tector: 107 runs

Shai Hope: 46 runs

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Harry Tector, Kieron Pollard, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Odean Smith

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: Romario Shepherd.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Harry Tector, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein

Captain: Shamarh Brooks. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

Edited by Samya Majumdar