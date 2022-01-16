WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

West Indies (WI) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the third ODI at Sabrina Park in Kingston on Sunday.
West Indies began the series on a strong note after winning their first ODI by 24 runs. However, Ireland made things difficult with their five-wicket win in the second match. With the series up for grabs, an interesting contest beckons at Sabrina Park.
WI vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today
WI XI
Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph
IRE XI
William Porterfield, Paul Stirling (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little
Match Details
WI vs IRE, Third ODI
Date and Time: 16th January, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Sabrina Park in Kingston, Jamaica
Pitch Report
The track at Sabrina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, will provide assistance to the bowlers, while the batters will need to be patient and wait for runs. A score of 250 is expected to be par at the venue.
Today’s WI vs IRE Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Shai Hope hasn’t been at his best in the series and West Indies will expect more from him at the top of the order.
Batters
Shamarh Brooks, on the other hand, has looked excellent this series. In two matches, he has scored 136 runs at an average of 68.
Harry Tector has also been in phenomenal touch, registering half-centuries in the first two games. He will be eyeing another big knock today.
All-rounder
Romario Shepherd played a valiant innings in the previous ODI, but he still ended up on the losing side. Coming in at no. 9, he scored 50 runs off 41 deliveries. He also ended up picking up a wicket.
Bowler
Andy McBrine has had a stellar series so far. He has picked up six wickets and also scored 69 runs in the first two matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team
Andy McBrine (IRE) – 276 points
Craig Young (IRE) – 178 points
Romario Shepherd (WI) – 175 points
Shamarh Brooks (WI) – 170 points
Harry Tector (IRE) – 152 points
Important stats for WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team
Andy McBrine: 69 runs and 6 wickets
Romario Shepherd: 52 runs and 4 wickets
Shamarh Brooks: 136 runs
Harry Tector: 107 runs
Shai Hope: 46 runs
WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Harry Tector, Kieron Pollard, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Odean Smith
Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: Romario Shepherd.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Harry Tector, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Shamarh Brooks. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.