WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

New Zealand (NZ) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, August 17.

After a rather pulsating T20I series, New Zealand and West Indies will now battle it out in the ODI format. The Windies have been poor in white-ball cricket, unable to click as a unit against the likes of India and Bangladesh. However, they have the necessary talent and firepower to give the Kiwis a run for their money.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are one of the best teams in the world and have a good blend of youth and experience. Led by Kane Williamson, they will start as the favorites, owing to their superior bowling strength. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking contest is on the cards in Barbados.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie.

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi/Michael Bracewell.

Match Details

WI vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval is likely to be a competitive one for the batters, offering loads of help to the bowlers. There should be enough movement and bounce off the surface to keep the pacers interested in the powerplay phase. While the batters will look to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the spinners will also pose a threat, given the slowness of the track. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer bowling first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has not been in the best of form in the white-ball formats, unable to consistently come up with valuable performances. However, he remains one of the most explosive batters in the world, with his ability to tee off from ball one being noteworthy. The southpaw is due for a big knock in the top order for the Windies, making him a good addition to your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson had a decent comeback series against the West Indies in the T20Is, scoring 75 runs in three matches. The Kiwi captain is a brilliant batter in the ODI format with over 7000 runs under his belt. With Williamson capable of anchoring an innings to perfection and scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world, with a lot of experience to fall back on as well. The Windies all-rounder is an effective bowler across all phases of an innings and is capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well. With Holder playing at his home ground too, he is a must-have in your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult was eased back into the fold by New Zealand in the T20I series, with the left-armer missing the final game. While Boult did not look at his best in the two matches he played, he did show glimpses of his swing-bowling abilities. Given his record in ODI cricket and the conditions on offer, Boult could be backed to pick up a few wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Important stats for WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shimron Hetmyer - 1447 runs in 47 ODI matches, Average: 35.29

Devon Conway - 225 runs in 3 ODI matches, Average: 75.00

Trent Boult - 169 wickets in 93 ODI matches, SR: 30.28

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Trent Boult. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee.

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

