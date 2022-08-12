WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

New Zealand (NZ) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second T20I at Sabina Park in Kingston on Friday, August 12.

New Zealand continued their fine form in the T20I format to land the first blow in the series. The likes of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson put in fine performances with the bat and will be keen to sustain their form. However, the Windies are no pushovers. Although they have not been in the best of form, the the hosts have a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards with both teams eyeing an important win at Sabina Park.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh/Akeal Hosein.

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.

Match Details

WI vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at Sabina Park is a good one to bat on. There won't be much swing available early on, allowing the batters to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. There could be some value in changing pace in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with 170 being a great first-innings total.

Today’s WI vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway: Devon Conway put in a good performance in the previous game, scoring a 29-ball 43 at the top of the order. He is a good player of pace and can hold his own against the spinners as well. Conway has been in fine form over the last year or so, with his appetite for big runs holding him in good stead ahead of the match.

Batter

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has blown hot and cold over the last couple of weeks, but remains a vital asset in the Windies' batting unit. He is likely to be used as a floater, having excelled in the same role in the IPL. With the southpaw due for a big one for the Windies, Hetmyer could be a decent addition to your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring handy runs in the middle order. However, he adds the most value with his bowling prowess. He can swing the ball both ways and generate discomforting bounce. With Holder likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with his record speaking for itself. The left-arm pacer is a brilliant exponent of swing with the new ball and can hold his own in the death overs as well. Although he did not have the best of outings in the previous game, Boult's experience and expertise with the ball should make him a good pick for your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Important stats for WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Odean Smith - 27(12) and 3/32 vs New Zealand in the previous T20I

Devon Conway - 43(29) vs West Indies in the previous T20I

Mitchell Santner - 3/19 vs West Indies in the previous T20I

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Obed McCoy and Odean Smith.

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Glen Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Obed McCoy and Odean Smith.

Captain: Kyle Mayers. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

