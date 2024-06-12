WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 26

The 26th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday, June 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand lost their last match against Afghanistan by a big margin of 84 runs. They need to make a comeback in today's match to keep their dreams of Super 8 alive. West Indies, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

Trending

These two squads have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 11 matches, while West Indies have won only 6 matches. So, this will be a good match to watch.

WI vs NZ Match Details

The 26th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 13 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs NZ, 26th Match

Date and Time: 13th June 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was back in 2023 between England and West Indies, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

WI vs NZ Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

WI - W W W W W

NZ - L L W W L

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips

WI vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in IPL 2024. He has scored 49 runs in the last two matches, but can perform exceptionally well in today's match. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper pick who can perform well on this batting pitch.

Batters

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Brandon King are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Kane Williamson is the backbone of New Zealand's batting lineup and can perform well in today's match. Rovman Powell is another good pick who made 23 runs in the last match.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Roston Chase and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Andre Russell was in exceptional form in IPL 2024 as he took 19 wickets and smashed 222 in just 15 matches. He has already smashed 45 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs in today's match.

Bowlers

Trent Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Alzarri Joseph. Alzarri Joseph has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. Trent Boult took 2 wickets in the last match against Afghanistan. Matt Henry is another good bowler for today's match.

WI vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for West Indies. He will also bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He smashed 222 runs and took 19 wickets in 15 IPL 2024 matches. He has also scored 45 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the best players of West Indies who was in good form in IPL 2024 and even played exceptionally well in the warm-up match. He has made only 49 runs in the last two matches, but can play an exceptional innings on this batting pitch.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs NZ, 26th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Andre Russell

Kane Williamson

West Indies vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, D Conway

Batters: B King, D Mitchell, K Williamson

All-rounders: A Russell, R Chase

Bowlers: T Boult, A Joseph, M Henry, A Hosein

West Indies vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, D Conway, F Allen

Batters: B King, R Powell, K Williamson

All-rounders: A Russell

Bowlers: T Boult, A Joseph, M Henry, L Ferguson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback