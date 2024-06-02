WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 2

The second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see West Indies (WI) square off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first match of the tournament. West Indies won their only warm-up match against Australia by 35 runs. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, lost both their warm-up matches.

This will be the first time these two teams will be playing a head-to-head match. So, this will be a good match to watch.

WI vs PNG Match Details

The second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs PNG, 2nd Match

Date and Time: June 02, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium in Guyana is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was back in 2023 between India and West Indies, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

WI vs PNG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

WI - W W W W W

PNG - L L L W W

WI vs PNG Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Obed McCoy.

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, and Semo Kamea.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in IPL 2024. He also played an amazing innings of 75 runs in just 25 balls in the warm-up against Australia. Johnson Charles is another good wicketkeeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Brandon King

Lega Siaka and Brandon King are the two best batters to picks for today's Dream11 team. Brandon King is in exceptional form smashing runs in almost every match. Rovman Powell is another good pick who smashed 52 runs in just 25 balls.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Assad Vala and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Andre Russell was in exceptional form in IPL 2024 as he took 19 wickets and smashed 222 in just 15 matches. Romario Shepherd is another good all-rounder who will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph. Alzarri Joseph has taken four wickets in just two venue matches. Gudakesh Motie is another good bowler for today's match.

WI vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for West Indies. He will also bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He smashed 222 runs and took 19 wickets in 15 IPL 2024 matches.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the best players of West Indies who was in good form in IPL 2024 and even played exceptionally well in the warm-up match. He has smashed 178 in just four matches at this venue at an average of 59.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs PNG, 2nd Match

Nicholas Pooran

Brandon King

Alzarri Joseph

Andre Russell

Johnson Charles

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, J Charles

Batters: B King, R Powell, L Siaka

All-rounders: A Russell, A Vala

Bowlers: J Kariko, A Joseph, G Motie, A Hosein

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, J Charles

Batters: B King

All-rounders: A Russell, A Vala, C Amini, R Shepherd

Bowlers: J Kariko, A Joseph, G Motie, A Hosein

