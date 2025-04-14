WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 8

The 8th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, April 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan Women have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Scotland Women by six wickets. West Indies Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Ireland Women by six runs.

These two teams recently played the warm-up match on April 7. Pakistan Women won that match by five wickets as they chased down the target of 188 runs in 46.1 overs.

WI-W vs PK-W Match Details

The 8th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs PK-W, 8th ODI match

Date and Time: April 14, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women, where a total of 475 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

WI-W vs PK-W Form Guide

WI-W - W L

PK-W - W W

WI-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Qiana Joseph, Hayley Mathews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stephanie Taylor, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Janillia Glasgow, Karishma Ramarack, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 103 runs in the last two matches. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ameen

S Ameen and S Taylor are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ameen will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has scored 58 runs in the last two matches. Q Joseph is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

F Sana and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 137 runs and taken eight wickets in just two matches. Z James is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Sundhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ramharack and N Sundhu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Sundhu will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches. A Alleyne is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 137 runs and taken eight wickets in just two matches.

A Riaz

A Riaz is one of the most crucial picks from the Pakistan Women squad as she will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs. She has scored 137 runs and taken eight wickets in just two matches.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs PK-W, 8th ODI match

H Matthews

Z James

C Henry

M Ali

A Riaz

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: S Taylor, S Ameen

All-rounders: H Matthews, Z James, C Henry, A Riaz, F Sana

Bowlers: K Ramharack, A Alleyne, N Sundhu

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: S Ameen

All-rounders: H Matthews, Z James, C Henry, A Riaz, F Sana

Bowlers: K Ramharack, D Baig, S Iqbal, N Sundhu

