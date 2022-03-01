WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The only Test between West Indies Cricket President XI (WICP-XI) and England (ENG) is set to take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Tuesday.

England warm-up for a red-ball series against the Windies with a clash against West Indies Cricket President XI. With a few radical changes after a disappointing Ashes defeat, a new-look England side will look to start off on the right note under new management. However, WICP-XI have a few talented youngsters who have been brilliant on the domestic circuit of late. With both teams looking to make an impact at the expense of one another, an intriguing game beckons in Antigua.

WICP-XI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WICP-XI

Sheyne Moseley, Jeremy Solozano, Devon Thomas, Alick Athanaze, Shane Dowrich (c&wk), Keacy Carty, Raymon Reifer, Colin Archibald, Preston McSween, Shamar Springer and Bryan Charles

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow,, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach

Match Details

WICP-XI vs ENG

Date and Time: 1st February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Coolidge Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some swing with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should also get some help as the match progresses, making it difficult for run-scoring. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle and also keep an eye out for inconsistent bounce. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions on offer up front.

Today’s WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shane Dowrich: Shane Dowrich is WICP-XI's most experienced player, having made an impact in West Indies' lower order in the last few years. However, Dowrich hasn't been in the best of form, even being dropped for the national set-up for Joshua da Silva. But given his ability to score runs in the lower order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Joe Root: Joe Root has been at his best in the longest format over the last year or so, scoring runs for fun despite England's top-order woes. The England captain has some experience of playing in the Caribbean, which should hold him in good stead. With Root being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raymon Reifer: Raymon Reifer is another player who has been on the fringes of the Windies set-up. While Reifer's batting ability is par, his left-arm pace will be WICP-XI's go-to option with the new ball. Given his recent form on the domestic circuit, he should have a decent outing in this game.

Bowler

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson has been one of England's best players since his debut last year. The lanky pacer has the ability to swing the ball viciously and also hold his own with the bat in hand. With conditions likely to help pacers, one can bank on Robinson to pick up a few wickets, making him a good addition to your WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Raymon Reifer (WICP-XI)

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Chris Woakes (ENG)

Important stats for WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 9600 runs in 114 Test matches, Average: 49.23

Ben Stokes - 4867 runs and 167 wickets in 76 Test matches

Shane Dowrich - 1570 runs in 35 Test matches, Average: 29.07

WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Dowrich, J Root, J Solozano, K Carty, Z Crawley, C Woakes, B Stokes, R Reifer, M Wood, O Robinson and A Athanaze

Captain: J Root. Vice-captain: C Woakes.

WICP-XI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Thomas, J Root, S Moseley, K Carty, Z Crawley, C Woakes, B Stokes, R Reifer, M Wood, O Robinson and P McSween

Captain: C Woakes. Vice-captain: R Reifer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar