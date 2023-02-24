Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for England vs South Africa

England and South Africa will battle it out in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday (February 24) at Newlands in Cape Town to decide who face off against Australia in the final two days later.

England had a clean group stage, winning all four games and doing so quite convincingly. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star of the show, winning the player of the match award in three of four games, with their bowlers also in good form.

They will be up against a South African side that left it late to seal their qualification. Their tournament started with a shock loss to Sri Lanka, and the defeat against Australia didn't help either. However, New Zealand and Sri Lanka dropping points and South Africa's huge margin of victory meant they got through on NRR.

This should be a really close game, with the hosts looking to reward their fans with qualification to the final. England hasn't been troubled much so far, but they will be wary of the immense potential the Proteas have. On that note, let's look at three surprise picks for your Dream11 teams.

#3 Alice Capsey (England)

The 18-year-old Alice Capsey is the only player other than Nat Sciver-Brunt to win a Player of the Match award in this World Cup, with her whirlwind half-century against Ireland setting up a swift win for England. She hasn't crossed double digits since that innings, but the England No.3 is definitely a player who can take games away from the opposition.

An attacking batter with a penchant for scoring boundaries, Capsey also has the added bonus of picking up points for fours, sixes and strike rate. While she's listed as an all-rounder, Capsey is unlikely to bowl, but her batting potential alone makes her a good Dream11 option.

#2 Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk is another player with a high points potential. A proper all-rounder, De Klerk is a reliable middle-order batter and handy medium pacer with the potential to pick up points with both bat and ball.

Her 28* against New Zealand helped South Africa get to a defendable total, and she could put in another clutch performance here. Considering the recent trends in the way Dream11 is played, it's surprising to see an all-rounder having such low ownership.

De Klerk is a player with a high ceiling for point hauls and could reward those who take a punt on her.

#1 Sune Luus (South Africa)

It's a real surprise to see the Proteas captain Sune Luus with such low ownership heading into such an important game. Considering that South Africa's performance hasn't been great leading up to this game, you'd think Sune Luus crossing the 20-run mark in the three innings she got to bat would've been noticed.

An all-rounder but listed as a batter, Luus is a key component of the Proteas batting lineup, often walking out to the crease at No. 4. Considering how important a role she plays for her team and her point-scoring potential, Luus could be a solid differential for this game.

Poll : 0 votes