Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for India vs Pakistan

India will take on Pakistan in an all-important Group B clash in the fourth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday (February 12), at Newlands in Cape Town.

No matter the format, India-Pakistan games always see teams give it their all on the field and this game should be no different. While India have been the more dominant side in this fixture in the past, we've seen some surprises at this World Cup already.

Let's now take a look at three surprise/differential Dream11 picks for this blockbuster encounter.

On what's expected to be a slow, spin-friendly surface, Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu could cause problems for the Indian batters. Expected to be one of the lead spinners for Pakistan, Sandhu has plenty of experience, having featured in 37 T20Is for Pakistan, picking up 35 wickets at a good economy rate of 5.61.

Her current ownership among Dream11 players seems low and on a slow and sluggish track, it'll be hard for batters to score runs. Given the attacking nature of most Indian batters, you'd expect them to go for shots and that opens up the opportunity for Nashra Sandhu to pick up wickets and Dream11 points.

Exciting all-rounder Devika Vaidya could have a huge role to play in India's T20 World Cup campaign. The southpaw is a game-changer with both the bat and the ball.

Her left-arm leg spin could be the X-Factor for India with the ball as her wicket-taking ability coincides with her more expensive, risky economy rate. She's also a solid middle-order batter with the ability to tonk the ball. However, for some reason, her ownership seems low among Dream11 players and she could be a really good differential.

India were dealt a major blow ahead of this all-important clash with vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana ruled out with a finger injury. However, that gives young wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia an opportunity to shine at the top of the innings for India and open the batting alongside Shafali Verma.

Often asked to bat at No. 7 or No. 6 and score runs straightaway, it hasn’t been easy for Yastika Bhatia to score runs. However, a move up the order and facing overs in the powerplay could see her unfurl her full range of strokes and score plenty of runs. She is a high-value differential player and a very surprising pick for this all-important match.

