WOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

Worcestershire and Lancashire will square off in the 88th Vitality T20 Blast match of 2023 on Tuesday, June 20, at 10:00 PM IST at County Ground, Bristol.

After suffering a couple of defeats, Worcestershire managed to secure a victory against Leicestershire in their last match, winning by six wickets. With 10 points, they currently hold the second position and are aiming for their sixth win against the team leading the table.

Lancashire have been successful in six out of their ten games and currently hold the top spot in the North Group points table, along with Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, and Yorkshire. In their latest match, they defeated Durham by seven runs using the DLS method.

Considering the upcoming WOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

Squads for WOR vs LAN

Worcestershire

Ed Pollock, Brett DOliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Mitchell Santner, Usama Mir, Patrick Brown, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Matthew Waite, Jake Libby

Lancashire

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Luke Wells, Liam Livingstone (c), Daryl Mitchell, Rob Jones, George Bell, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Dane Vilas, Jack Morley, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey

#3 Liam Livingstone (LAN) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Liam Livingstone struggled to make an impact in the first few games, but made notable contributions in the subsequent matches, displaying his skills in both batting and bowling. While batting in the lower-middle order, he has managed to score 194 runs at an average of 24.25. Additionally, he has also proved his worth as a bowler by taking five wickets, maintaining a decent economy rate of 8.47.

Given his all-round potential, he is surely a top pick from Lancashire Lightning for the vice-captain of your WOR vs LAN Dream11 team.

#2 Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 9 credits

Worcestershire Rapids v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast Final

Brett D'Oliveira has been a standout performer for Worcestershire in the ongoing T20 tournament. He fulfills the dual role of captain and opening batsman for the team, while also contributing with his bowling by picking up crucial wickets in his four overs. In nine matches, he has scored an impressive total of 264 runs, which includes two half-centuries. Additionally, he has taken 13 wickets, with his best figures being 4/11.

Given his consistent performances in both batting and bowling, selecting him as the captain or vice-captain for your fantasy teams would be a reliable and prudent choice.

#1 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 credits

Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell has been a standout all-rounder in the T20 Blast 2023 season. He has consistently impressed with his versatile skills in every game. Currently, he ranks among the top five run-scorers in the tournament, having accumulated 383 runs at an excellent average of 54.71. In addition to his batting prowess, Daryl has also made significant contributions with the ball, having taken nine wickets at a decent economy rate.

Considering his consistency and proficiency in both aspects of the game, he would be the best alternative as the captain or vice-captain for your WOR vs LAN Dream11 fantasy teams.

