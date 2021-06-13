WOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 13th, 2021

Worcestershire and Lancashire will lock horns at New Road in Worcester on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Worcestershire started the tournament with a tie against defending champions Nottinghamshire. They went on to defeat Northamptonshire in their second encounter by 32 runs.

Meanwhile, Lancashire have been unstoppable after two back-to-back victories in the competition. They defeated Derbyshire and Leicestershire by six wickets and 16 runs respectively. With a very strong batting and bowling line-up, Lancashire will look to continue their winning momentum.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Worcestershire and Lancashire.

#3 Finn Allen

Super Smash - Firebirds v Knights

Finn Allen has been impressive enough in the T20 Blast so far. He started the tournament with a promising 13-ball 29-runs knock, helping his team to a good powerplay total.

His top knock came against Leicestershire when he scored an unbeaten 73 runs knock off 51 balls on a tough wicket. His knock was a perfectly balanced one as he belted seven fours and a six.

Considering his red-hot form, he should find a place for himself in your Dream11 team and could be considered for the role of a multiplier as well.

#2 Liam Livingstone

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Lancashire opener Liam Livingstone has been in fine touch in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He started the tournament with an unbeaten 94 and helped his side defeat Derbyshire in their season opener. Moreover, he picked up a wicket after opening the bowling in that encounter.

However, Livingstone couldn’t stay longer in the middle of the second game against Leicestershire. He scored a quickfire knock of 25 runs from 12 balls. With the ball, he got a scalp to his name.

#1 Moeen Ali

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality T20 Blast Semi-Final

Worcestershire skipper Moeen Ali has been exceptional so far in the tournament with a half-century and four wickets to his name from two encounters.

In the previous encounter, he amassed 52 runs against Northamptonshire, which helped his team put up a brilliant total on the board. With the ball, he picked up two wickets against the same opposition.

With Moeen getting chances with both bat and ball equally, he’s the prime contender to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming T20 Blast match between Worcestershire and Lancashire.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava