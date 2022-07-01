WOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

Worcestershire Rapids (WOR) will lock horns with Lancashire Lightning (LAN) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday, July 1.

Worcestershire Rapids have managed to win only one out of their 12 matches and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. They were defeated by the Birmingham Bears by a huge 144-run margin in their last match. Lancashire Lightning, on the other hand, are second in the points table, winning seven of their 12 T20 Blast fixtures. The Derbyshire Falcons beat them by five runs in their last match.

WOR vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

WOR XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliviera, Colin Munro, Kashif Ali, Moeen Ali (C), Dwayne Bravo, Gareth Roderick (WK), Ed Barnard, Adam Finch, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley.

LAN XI

Phil Salt (WK), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas (C), Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Tom Bailey.

Match Details

WOR vs LAN, T20 Blast, North Group Match

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground generally favors the batters, with there being little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 165 runs.

Today’s WOR vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Salt is an aggressive top-order batter who has scored 240 runs at a strike rate of 141.17 in nine T20 Blast 2022 matches.

Batters

Colin Munro: Munro has smashed 270 runs at a strike rate of 134.32 in 11 matches this season.

Tim David: David has amassed 364 runs at a strike rate of 182.91 in 12 matches, while also picking up four wickets. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Moeen Ali: Ali is a quality all-rounder who has scored 48 runs and also scalped four wickets in five T20 Blast 2022 outings.

Liam Livingstone: Livingstone has scored 164 runs and picked up seven wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Richard Gleeson: Gleeson has taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.05 in 12 matches this season.

Pat Brown: Brown will lead Worcestershire's bowling attack on Friday, having scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of 9.83 in 11 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (LAN) - 766 points

Richard Gleeson (LAN) - 693 points

Steven Croft (LAN) - 662 points

Brett D'Oliviera (WOR) - 645 points

Colin Munro (WOR) - 419 points

Important Stats for WOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Tim David: 364 runs and 4 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 182.81 and ER - 9.37

Richard Gleeson: 20 wickets in 12 matches; ER - 8.05

Steven Croft: 421 runs in 12 matches; SR - 131.15

Brett D'Oliviera: 277 runs and 7 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 152.19 and ER - 7.78

Colin Munro: 270 runs in 11 matches; SR - 134.32

WOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

WOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Colin Munro, Steven Croft, Ed Pollock, Tim David, Moeen Ali, Brett D'Oliviera, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Pat Brown.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

WOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Philip Salt, Colin Munro, Keaton Jennings, Tim David, Moeen Ali, Brett D'Oliviera, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Pat Brown, Tom Hartley.

Captain: Tim David. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

