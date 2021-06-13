WOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 13, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids will be up against Lancashire Lightning in a T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Sunday.

Worcestershire Rapids will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last T20 Blast game against Northamptonshire by 32 runs. They have won one out of their two matches and are currently second in the North Group points table.

Lancashire Lightning, on the other hand, have won their first two T20 Blast fixtures and currently find themselves atop the North Group standings. They won their previous game against the Leicestershire Foxes by 16 runs.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Moeen Ali (C), Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris, Ben Cox (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Thomas Charles Fell and Dillon Pennington.

Lancashire Lightning

Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Jos Buttler (WK), Josh Bohannon, Richard Gleeson and Jack Blatherwick.

Probable Playing XIs

Worcestershire Rapids

Moeen Ali (C), Riki Wessels, Ben Cox (WK), Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris.

Lancashire Lightning

Dane Vilas (C), Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (WK), Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey.

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning

Date & Time: 13th June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester is a pretty balanced one, where the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Anything above 160 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WOR vs LAN)

WOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Alex Davies, Finn Allen, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Liam Livingstone, Ish Sodhi, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Ross Whiteley, Alex Davies, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Morris, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

