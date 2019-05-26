World Cup 2019, 6th Warm-up game, SA vs WI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 26th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

2015 ICC World Cup semi-finalists South Africa conclude their pre-World Cup preparations as they play their second and final warm-up against underdogs West Indies at the County Ground in Bristol.

With a fruitful outing against Sri Lanka under their belt, South Africa would be looking to play their strongest XI possibly ahead of the World Cup as they try and shed the 'chokers' tag which has been too much of a burden in recent years.

West Indies, on the other hand, look to be in good spirits with the return of Andre Russell and Evin Lewis to the national fold while the youth and exuberance of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer make them a formidable outfit that could upset any team on its day. With both teams looking to make full use of the warm-up game, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

West Indies

Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Team News

South Africa

Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn should feature on Sunday after the duo were given a day off against the Sri Lankans. This could, however, mean Faf du Plessis' exclusion from the side after the captain scored a fluent fifty in the previous game.

Aiden Markram should bat at number three while Rassie van der Dussen and JP Duminy complete the middle order. Tabraiz Shamsi should feature as well while Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius try and make inroads into the playing XI.

West Indies

Shai Hope should be partnered by Evin Lewis with Chris Gayle not sure to feature on Sunday. This could well be a do-or-die game for Darren Bravo as Evin Lewis' performances could be detrimental to his place in the side.

The likes of Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer will be given an opportunity to showcase their talents with both individuals playing little to no cricket since their IPL campaigns came to an end. The bowling unit looks quite good with Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell being their best wicket-taking options while Fabian Allen fights it out with Ashley Nurse for the spinners spot in the line-up.

Match Details

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019, 6th Warm-up game

26th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The pitch looked to be on the slower side as Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Imad Wasim made full use of the conditions in Bristol on Friday. Batsmen will look to go after the bowling upfront with the middle phase being the most important one considering the overlying conditions. Reverse swing was also evident in the match which the likes of Dale Steyn and Kemar Roach can utilize to their best abilities.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although both Quinton de Kock and Shai Hope can be picked on current form alone, it should be only de Kock who gets the nod with the West Indies keeper Hope due for failure. Considering the resources SA have with the new ball, Hope's selection could leave a sour taste.

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are the preferred options with all of them bound to make an impact during the course of the match. Darren Bravo is also a good option considering this is almost a do-or-die game for him.

All-rounders: Jason Holder is a must have in the side with the West Indian captain looking to regain some form with the ball up front. Along with him, Dwaine Pretorius and JP Duminy should suffice with both individuals trying to cement their places in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir bowled only five overs in the first game and should have an extended stint with the ball while the likes of Dale Steyn and Oshane Thomas should also feature at some point of time to fine-tune their skills ahead of the all-important World Cup league stage.

Captain: Jason Holder is well aware of the conditions in England after a fairly successful stint with Northamptonshire. Along with Quinton de Kock, he is a great option for captaincy for this game and should be backed to deliver as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir and Oshane Thomas. Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kemar Roach. Captain: Jason Holder