NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for today's World Cup 2019 warm-up game - May 28th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 73 // 27 May 2019, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With only a handful of days left for the biggest cricketing event to commence, New Zealand and West Indies look to finalise their strongest playing XI as they face each other in their second warm-up game at the County Ground in Bristol. As has been in the case in recent months, another flat track is on offer for both sides as both teams look to punch above their weight in the World Cup.

New Zealand come into this match with a morale-boosting win over hot favourites India in their first warm up game while West Indies had to play the waiting game as rain played spoil-sport in their game against South Africa. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

West Indies:

Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Team News:

New Zealand:

Advertisement

With the opening slot alongside Martin Guptill still up for grabs, expect Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls to bat higher up the order as they seek to prove their credentials prior to the all important World Cup. The spinners didn't feature heavily in the first game and could have an extended stint this time around with NZ set to play both Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in the playing XI. Another player who was given a day off on Saturday, Tom Latham is also due for a stint with the bat while Matt Henry should replace Trent Boult with the new ball on Tuesday.

West Indies:

After their first warm-up was cut short due to rain, West Indies will be looking to address their main problems with Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo playing for one spot in the playing XI. Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are the designated all-rounders along with Jason Holder, who bowling abilities are still unconvincing with Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla feasting on them in their brief innings. Much is expected of Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas whose form is critical for West Indies heading into the World Cup.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 9th Warm-up game

28th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report:

The pitch looks a belter with a hint of reverse swing on offer in the later stages of the innings. The spinners also extracted turn in the first game between Pakistan and Afghanistan, offering some hope for the likes of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi to reinstate their credentials.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope and Tom Latham are the preferred choices for the wicket-keeper slots with both of them in good form over the last year or so. With Tom Latham not featuring in the previous game against India, expected him to play a pivotal role in the batting phase for the Kiwis.

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are the preferred options with all of them bound to make an impact during the course of the match. Darren Bravo is also a good option considering this is almost a do-or-die game for him while Henry Nicholls also looks to get some runs under his belt.

Allrounders: Jason Holder is a must have in the side with the West Indian captain looking to regain some form with the ball up front. Along with him, the likes of Mitchell Santner and Andre Russell should suffice with both individuals trying to cement their places in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi bowled only five overs in the first game and should have an extended stint with the ball while the likes of Tim Southee and Oshane Thomas should also feature at some point of time to fine-tune their skills ahead of the all-important World Cup league stage

Captain: Martin Guptill and Shimron Hetmyer are the preferred choices with both individuals capable of making good use of the batting friendly conditions in Bristol. Along with them, Jason Holder is also a viable option considering this ability to score runs and pick wickets upfront for the Windies.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Evin Lewis, Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry and Oshane Thomas. Captain: Martin Guptill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Darren Bravo, James Neesham, Jason Holder, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Oshane Thomas. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer