World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 5

Players from India and Pakistan should be among those to bring in ahead of Round 5.

We are about to reach the halfway point of World Cup 2019 and the incessant rain has already started to take its toll on the standings of certain teams in the points table.

It certainly wasn't easy for the ICC Fantasy players to pick the right team due to uncertainty over whether the match will take place or not. With Round 4 which had 6 fixtures done and dusted, Round 5 will have only 4 fixtures, one less than the standard amount.

This round begins with the monumental clash between India and Pakistan on June 16th.

With just 8 teams taking part, this is the time to pile on multiple players from one team and increase the points total and the right transfers have to be made for this to happen.

On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 5.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 16th.

Note: There are only 4 fixtures in this round.

The suggested team for Round 4: Nicholas Pooran, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Joe Root, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Imran Tahir

Round 4 was pretty tough on those who had set their team early because of the rain which washed out a couple of games and the players from those teams recorded no points which led to a drop in rankings. Hence, Nicholas Pooran and Jonny Bairstow were brought in as replacements for Kusal Perera and the injured Shakib respectively.

With Australia and Sri Lanka not featuring in this round and only 4 fixtures available, a chance for making a lot of points is available and making a couple of extra transfers won't do much harm.

Let's take a look at the players to be retained ahead of Round 5.

Joe Root was brilliant in the encounter against the West Indies and his endeavors with the ball are a good compliment to his exploits with the bat. A consistent all-round source of points who takes on Afghanistan next, Root must be retained.

KL Rahul was unlucky not to bat in his first outing as an opener in this World Cup due to rain and can do so against arch-rivals Pakistan. He will be allowed to play his natural game and is a cut-price, differential option to back.

Jason Holder will be itching to get back to action after a poor outing with both bat and ball against England. His pretty high batting position(No. 6) and his exploits with the ball make him a very good option and he should be retained.

Imran Tahir will have to be at his best due to his side's precarious position at the points table and the leg-spinner can do so as the Proteas take on New Zealand in Round 5.

Jonny Bairstow hasn't been in the rollicking form he was expected to be and can get back to form against Afghanistan. He can be retained and is not a bad option.

Changes:

1. Pat Cummins (out) - Jofra Archer (in)

2. David Warner (out) - Virat Kohli (in)

3. Glenn Maxwell (out) - Ben Stokes (in)

4. Adam Zampa (out)- Mark Wood (in)

5. Steve Smith (out)- Andre Russell (in)

6. Nicholas Pooran (out)- Sarfaraz Ahmed (in)

Optional Change: If you want more variety in your team, you could consider this change, Jonny Bairstow (out) - Ross Taylor (in). (This change is not necessary)

Jofra Archer has been terrific with the ball in hand and faces another opposition who are uncomfortable facing the short ball. He can really pile on the wickets and is a great option to consider.

Virat Kohli should be brought into the team considering his hunger for runs and that a monumental clash against Pakistan awaits. One of the most consistent players in international cricket, he can be backed to score runs.

Ben Stokes has been very essential for England in the World Cup and has performed pretty well with both bat and ball. He can be the perfect impact player against a side like Afghanistan and is a good option to pick.

Mark Wood is a slightly left-field pick who can deliver the goods due to his wicket-taking nature and how he can put it to use against Afghanistan. At a budget price of 7.5 credits, Wood is a brilliant value pick for the side.

Andre Russell's return from injury had little impact in the game against England that's the reason why he must be backed to be of immense importance against Bangladesh. A monstrous hitter and strike bowler for the side, Russell is a great pick and captaincy material for this round.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has done a decent job with the bat thus far and the Pakistani skipper can deliver his best against India.

The final team for Round 5 is:

1. Sarfaraz Ahmed - 8.5 Credits

2. Virat Kohli - 11 Credits

3. Jonny Bairstow/ Ross Taylor- 10 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

6. Andre Russell - 9.5 Credits

7. Jason Holder - 8.5 Credits

8. Ben Stokes - 9 Credits

9. Jofra Archer- 8.5 Credits

10. Mark Wood - 7.5 Credits

11. Imran Tahir - 9 Credits

With just 4 games in this round, it is pretty tough to select a captain and vice-captain for this round. Andre Russell and Virat Kohli are good captaincy options while Jason Holder or Ben Stokes will suffice as Vice-Captain picks.

Captain: Andre Russell/ Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes / Jason Holder

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - WI vs BAN

2) Bowling Machine - ENG vs AFG

3) Super Striker - IND vs PAK