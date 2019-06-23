World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 7

Australian and English players must be backed for this round.

We're reaching the business phase of the World Cup as the teams battle it out for a place in the top 4 although it seems pretty one-sided from the current scenario.

Despite this, we have had some riveting cricketing action over the past week with the rain not having too much impact over the game.

So, as the games keep rolling on, the official Fantasy game for the World Cup enters Round 7 with the round kicking off with the game between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 24th.

With not much time for the tournament to end, the right transfers have to be made in order to close in on rivals or go higher up in the rankings.

On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 7.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 24th.

The suggested team for Round 6: Quinton De Kock, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Dimuth Karunaratne, David Warner, Jason Holder, Colin De Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Sheldon Cottrell, and Imran Tahir

Quinton de Kock is one of the best batsmen in the South African side and with the side taking on Sri Lanka in this round, de Kock, who is due for runs, can certainly make a good score.

KL Rahul is the cheapest available Indian batsmen and with him opening the batting and looking to make the most of Dhawan's absence, he is a differential pick who can deliver the goods.

Joe Root has been wonderful throughout this World Cup and his consistency can continue as England take on arch-rivals Australia and he is a very reliable source of points.

David Warner's brilliant 166 in the last game is a testimony to his undying brilliance with the bat and as they face tougher opposition, an innings of better quality can be expected from him and he's a player who should be retained.

Colin De Grandhomme is a good utility player for New Zealand and the all-rounder has done a good job with the ball while shining with the bat in all the opportunities he got. At a price of just 7.5 credits, he's a great option to have in the team.

Trent Boult has rattled opposition batsmen with the ball and can continue to do so against Pakistan when the 2 sides face off at Edgbaston on Wednesday. He is the star bowler in the Kiwi bowling attack and is a great option to retain.

Changes:

1. Virat Kohli (out) - Jonny Bairstow (in)

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (out) - Marcus Stoinis/ Jimmy Neesham (in)

3. Sheldon Cottrell (out) - Wahab Riaz (in)

4. Imran Tahir (out)- Shakib Al Hasan (in)

5. Jason Holder (out)- Mohammad Amir (in)

Jonny Bairstow has missed out on many good scoring opportunities and will be looking to make up for it against Australia.

Either of Marcus Stoinis or Jimmy Neesham will suffice as replacements for Dimuth Karunaratne in the team. Stoinis is sure to get some opportunity with the bat against a strong English bowling attack while Neesham has been more inclined towards his bowling and can pick up a couple of wickets.

Wahab Riaz has been a constant in the Pakistani pace attack and has been the skipper's main strike bowler during the middle and death overs. His cheap price makes him an attractive option.

Shakib Al Hasan has easily been the best player in this tournament and he will be itching to get more runs under his belt as his side takes on Afghanistan on Monday. He's an attractive option and prime captaincy candidate.

Mohammad Amir has been the mainstay of the Pakistan bowling attack and has wreaked havoc with the new ball in hand as well as in the death overs. As his side go searching for a win, Amir is sure to shine.

The final team for Round 7 is:

1. Quinton de Kock - 10 Credits

2. Jonny Bairstow - 10 Credits

3. David Warner- 10.5 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

6. Marcus Stoinis/ Jimmy Neesham - 9 Credits/ 8.5 Credits

7. Shakib Al Hasan - 9 Credits

8. Colin De Grandhomme - 7.5 Credits

9. Trent Boult - 9 Credits

10. Wahab Riaz - 8 Credits

11. Mohammad Amir - 8.5 Credits

There are many good captaincy candidates for this round but none betters Shakib Al Hasan or Joe Root who take on Afghanistan and Australia respectively. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis are good vice-captain picks.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan/Joe Root

Vice-captain: David Warner/ Marcus Stoinis

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - BAN vs AFG

2) Bowling Machine - NZ vs PAK

3) Super Striker - ENG vs AUS