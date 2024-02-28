WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - MI vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz will lock horns in the sixth match of WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday, February 28.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 5: Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10 Credits), Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Georgia Wareham (BOWL) (RCB) (8 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), and Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-captain: Georgia Wareham.

Total Points: 1594.5.

I have plans to use my Double Up (2X) booster on this match, and as a result, I intend to use five regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Wednesday, February 28

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 37

1) Georgia Wareham (BOWL) (RCB) (8 Credits) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Shabnim Ismail (BOWL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - IN.

5) Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

6) Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - OUT | Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Having planned to use the Double Up booster once this season on the GG-MI match, I decided not to after the toss as I was unable to make a satisfactory team. MI not batting first also put me off using the booster as I felt I couldn't maximize its potential.

Seeing how the Warriorz collapsed against DC, it's anyone's guess how they fare against an even more in-form MI bowling attack. That makes me hesitant about using this booster if UPW bats first, so the toss will be the deciding factor on whether or not I use it for this match.

Coming to the transfer, I'm continuing to back Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt for this match even if it comes at the cost of ignoring Amelia Kerr and Sophie Ecclestone. I'm also choosing to use the spare overseas slot to pick the in-form Shabnim Ismail and settling for the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma to fill the fourth all-rounders' slot.

Deepti Sharma won the Player of The Match award the last time these two sides met, and being the senior-most player on the side, she'll look to step up and deliver after back-to-back losses for the team.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Vrinda Dinesh are the two other players I'm picking to fill the remaining slots in the team. The Warriorz are likely to back Vrinda to bat in the top order despite her sub-par start to the season, and that makes her a quality uncapped pick alongside Shweta Sehrawat. Gayakwad is a handy option to fill up the third bowler's slot.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - MI vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 6 - MI vs UPW.

Players playing in Match 6: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Shabnim Ismail (BOWL) (MI) (9 Credits), and Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits).

Booster Used: Double Up (2X)

Captaincy in a full XI is always tough, and as of now, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shabnim Ismail are the players I'm considering handing the armband to. My final decision will hinge on the toss and team news.