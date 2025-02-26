WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - MI vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) square off with the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 11th match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The last-minute switch to Marizanne Kapp from Annabel Sutherland worked out fairly well, and the Super Transfer team looks good for the rest of the season.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 10: Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC), Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), and Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG).

Booster Played: Super Transfer.

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp.

Total Points: 8785.5.

I have three players from this fixture on my team and plan to make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30pm IST; Wednesday, February 26.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 22

1) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - IN

2) Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - IN

3) Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - OUT | Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I will likely play it safe once again with my transfers for this match by bringing in Hayley Matthews and Deepti Sharma, the two big all-rounders from either team. I could also be tempted to go with someone like Chinelle Henry instead of the latter, although that will depend largely on the playing XI, the pitch report, and the toss.

Kranti Goud left her mark on the league with a terrific 4-fer a couple of games ago against Delhi Capitals, and she's the easy choice as the uncapped transfer.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - MI vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 11 - MI vs UPW

Players playing in Match 11: Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), and Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI).

Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are the favored options for captaincy, and with MI expected to win, I am leaning towards the two MI all-rounders for captaincy in this match.

Other Players

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 13

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 12

Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 12

Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 12

Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 12

