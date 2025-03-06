WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - UPW vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday, March 6, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Contrary to expectations, the wicket at Lucknow turned out to be great for batting, and since I didn't have Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, or Beth Mooney on my team, it was a disappointing Match 15.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 15: Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW), Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), and Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma.

Total Points: 12,010.5.

I have five players from this fixture on my team and will make only one regular transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Thursday, March 6.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 11.

1) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - IN

Since I have to manage my transfers heading into the business end of this season, I'm taking it easy and making only one transfer for this fixture. Hayley Matthews could really enjoy playing on this surface both as a batter and a bowler, and considering her high point-scoring potential, she's an easy transfer in.

Unfortunately, since I have to take out an all-rounder to bring Hayley in, I also have to take Ashleigh Gardner out.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - UPW vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 16 - UPW vs MI

Players playing in Match 16: Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), and Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI).

Given MI's domination over the UP Warriorz in their previous outing, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews are the favored captaincy options, but I'll continue to keep Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris in consideration till the toss.

Other Players

Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 17

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 18

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 18

