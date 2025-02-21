WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - RCB vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the seventh match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 21, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

With Radha Yadav not named in DC's playing XI in match 6, I opted to transfer her out instead of Amelia Kerr, who will take part in today's fixture.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 6: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), and Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Deepti Sharma. | Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp.

Total Points: 4723.5.

I intend to play the Double Up (2X) booster in this match and should make four regular and one uncapped transfer, as a result.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30pm IST; Friday, February 21.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 34

1) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - IN

Ad

2) Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) - OUT | Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB) - IN

3) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - OUT | Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) - IN

4) Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) - OUT | Danni Wyatt-Hodge (BAT) (RCB) - IN

5) Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) - OUT | Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is likely to produce some of the highest scores of this WPL. With two in-form teams RCB and MI facing off, and my team already had six players from this fixture, I felt this was an ideal game to play the 2X Booster.

Ad

Hayley Matthews was an easy transfer in and so was Joshitha VJ as the uncapped choice who also takes up a bowler's slot. Yastika Bhatia played some free-flowing shots in the Bengaluru leg last season, and the MI keeper-batter could find some joy in this fixture.

Ellyse Perry is the only player I can't accommodate on the team because of the restriction on overseas players and the team combination. Unfortunately, with a lack of specialist batters in this fixture, I have to select Danni Wyatt-Hodge to complete the team, thereby filling up all the overseas slots.

Ad

I could opt to retain Shafali Verma and go with ten players from this fixture, and then include Ellyse Perry, and that's a call I'll take post the toss.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - RCB vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 7 - RCB vs MI

Players playing in Match 7: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (BAT) (RCB), Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB), and Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB).

Ad

Booster Played: Double Up (2X)

Captaincy is extremely important to maximize this booster, and the MI all-rounders look like the best options now. All three of Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt have contributed with bat or ball this season, and it's hard to choose between them.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana also merit a mention, with the toss outcome likely to have a lasting influence on this decision as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️