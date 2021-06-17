WTC Final Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the India vs New Zealand Test match - June 18 

India and New Zealand will face off in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting Friday, June 18.

The two teams have had contrasting paths to the final. While India needed to dig deep with series wins over Australia and England, the Blackcaps benefited from the pandemic-enforced change in format to reach the summit clash without winning a single series away from home.

However, New Zealand showed that they are more than capable of winning away Tests, with a 1-0 series victory over England earlier this month. With match practice under their belt and a well-balanced team to exploit the conditions on offer at Southampton, the Kiwis might enter the contest as slight favorites.

India's squad for the WTC final: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's squad for the WTC final: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and Will Young

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

#3 Tim Southee (New Zealand)

With 51 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.66 during the league stage of the WTC, Tim Southee finished as New Zealand's highest wicket-taker and fifth-highest overall.

The Blackcaps pacer has plundered wickets over the last two calendar years and boasts of an excellent record against the Indian batsmen as well. His ability to swing the ball both ways and hit the corridor of uncertainty on a consistent basis had Virat Kohli's men in all sorts of trouble during their tour of New Zealand last year.

With conditions in Southampton expected to be overcast for most of the five days, Southee could continue the good form he showed during his country's recent series win over England. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

#2 Rishabh Pant (India)

India v England - 4th Test: Day Two

Amidst the big names in the Indian batting lineup like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant may not immediately make eyes pop when it comes to selecting a Dream11 captain or vice-captain. But after finishing the Australia series as the highest run-scorer for India, the wicket-keeper is as good as the other batsmen in the team.

Pant, slated to bat at No. 6, may not have to face the swinging ball very often. And even if he does, his unorthodox and attacking nature will help him survive when the other Indian batsmen may not be able to. The 23-year-old has 662 runs from 11 matches at an average of 41.37 in the WTC cycle so far, and could build on those numbers against New Zealand.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the WTC final between India and New Zealand, Pant could return a huge points haul.

#1 Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

A man who had his breakout series against India last year, Kyle Jamieson has gone from strength to strength in the Test format since making his debut. The tall pacer scalped 36 wickets in just six matches during the WTC league stage, at an extraordinary average of 13.27.

Jamieson's extra bounce and nagging seam movement have had the best of batsmen in all sorts of trouble. And the fact that he is expected to bat at No. 7 as the Blackcaps' sole all-rounder only adds to his value as a fantasy pick. With India's inability to get rid of the tail well known, the 26-year-old could make a telling contribution in both departments.

Jamieson is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

