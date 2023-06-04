YOR vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 4, 2023

As the T20 Blast 2023 commences, June 4 will see the first North Group fixture between Derbyshire and Yorkshire. The match is scheduled to take place at Leeds at 4 PM IST.

Currently, both teams are placed fifth and sixth in the standings, having secured two wins each.

With five games played so far, Derbyshire holds a net run rate (NRR) of +0.426, while Yorkshire follows closely with an NRR of -0.424.

Based on the performances players from the two teams have adhered to, this article aims to pick vice-captains and captains for the Yorkshire vs Derbyshire encounter.

DUR vs LAN Squad for Today's Match

Yorkshire squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Fisher, Shan Masood (C), Jonny Tattersall (WK), Will Luxton, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Dom Leech, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, David Wiese.

Derbyshire squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison.

#3 Zak Chappell (DER) - 7 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Zak Chappell's impressive performance in the recent matches makes him a great addition to the YOR vs DER Dream11 team as a vice-captain. With 9 wickets in just 5 matches, Chappell has shown his effectiveness as a bowler.

His best bowling figures of 3/32 demonstrate his ability to take crucial wickets. Moreover, his average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 8.36 highlight his consistency and economical bowling.

#2 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 8.5 Credits

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final 1

Dawid Malan of Yorkshire would be the perfect choice as the captain for the YOR vs DER Dream11 team.

With 247 runs in five matches, including an impressive unbeaten high score of 95*, Malan has showcased his exceptional batting skills. With an impressive average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 160.38, he has consistently scored runs at a rapid pace.

#1 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 8.5 Credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Wayne Madsen of Derbyshire is the ideal pick as the captain for the YOR vs DER Dream11 team. In the T20 Blast 2023, Madsen has played 5 matches and has been in exceptional form.

With a total of 348 runs, including an unbeaten high score of 109*, Madsen has displayed his ability to score big runs consistently. His impressive average of 116.00 and strike rate of 154.66 reflect his ability to dominate the opposition.

