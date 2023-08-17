YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 Group A Match

Yorkshire (YOR) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in a Group A match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at the York Cricket Club in York on Thursday, August 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the YOR vs HAM Dream11 prediction.

Hampshire have been impressive, ranking second in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 Group A points table. They have been outstanding in the competition, winning four of their five games. The likes of Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, and Dominic Kelly, are the reasons behind their success. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have also looked impressive, ranking third in the Group A points table with two wins in five games.

Fans can expect an exciting match when these two sides meet in York on Thursday.

YOR vs HAM Match Details

The 52nd game of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 17 at the York Cricket Club in York. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: YOR vs HAM, Match 52, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: York Cricket Club, York

YOR vs HAM Pitch Report

The surface at York Cricket Club generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time early on, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is 265.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by the team batting first: 2

Matches Won by the team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 265

Average 2nd innings score: 266

YOR vs HAM Probable Playing XIs today

Yorkshire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Yorkshire Probable Playing XI

Finlay Bean, Harry Duke (wk), Shan Masood (c), George Hill, Will Fraine, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Ben Mike, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad, Dominic Leech

Hampshire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Hampshire Probable Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins (c), Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Joseph Robert Eckland, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Vaughan Jack, Brad Wheal

Today’s YOR vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harry Duke (3 matches, 166 runs, Average: 55.33)

Harry Duke is expected to play a key role in this game. He has been scoring well in each game he has played and will hope to play a big role again.

Top Batter Pick

Nick Gubbins (5 matches, 330 runs & 4 wickets, Average: 66.00)

Gubbins has had an excellent tournament with both bat and ball so far, scoring 330 runs at an exceptional average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 85.27 while picking up four wickets in five games. Considering his current form, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matthew Revis (3 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 18.22)

Matthew Revis is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament and is a genuine wicket-taker. He has picked up nine wickets in just three games at an average of 18.22 and an economy rate of 6.31.

Top Bowler Pick

Scott Currie (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 29.71)

Scott Currie has been exceptional with the ball in the tournament, picking up seven wickets at an average of 29.71 in five games, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

YOR vs HAM Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Dominic Bess

Dominic Bess has scalped five wickets while being economical in three games and has scored 26 runs with the bat, making him an excellent captaincy option.

Fletcha Middleton

Fletcha Middleton has been impressive with his attacking batting, scoring 273 runs at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 100.74 in five games. This makes him a must-have as vice-captain.

5 Must-picks for YOR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Match

Tom Prest

Ben Mike

Ben Coad

Dominic Leech

Aneurin Donald

YOR vs HAM Match Expert Tips

Nick Gubbins has been fabulous with both bat and ball. He has scalped four wickets and has scored 330 runs at an outstanding average of 66.00 in five games. Given his batting and bowling prowess, he is expected to rack up fantasy points in this game as well.

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

YOR vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Harry Duke

Batters: Shan Masood, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Fletcha Middleton

All-rounders: Dominic Bess, G Hill, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Ben Wheal, Scott Currie, E Jack

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

YOR vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Donald

Batters: Shan Masood, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Fletcha Middleton

All-rounders: Dominic Bess, G Hill, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Ben Wheal, Scott Currie, D Leech