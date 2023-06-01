YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 1, 2023

The 18th match of the Vitality T20 Blast Competition from the North Group Division will kick off between Yorkshire and Lancashire at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The game is expected to commence on June 1 at 11:30 PM IST.

Yorkshire have fallen behind in this year’s Vitality T20 competition and find themselves at the No. 6 position in the points table. They have only managed to secure one win from four games with their NRR at -0.720. A win in their last fixture against Nottinghamshire would have eased their nerves a little bit as they build up to this fixture.

Lancashire have started their season with three wins from four matches. They are comfortably sitting at the No. 3 position in the points table, trailing just Warwickshire and Worcestershire with a healthy NRR of 0.812. Their only defeat of the tournament so far came against Warwickshire where they were decimated for an embarrassing score of 98.

With the countdown to this fixture ticking thick and fast, here are the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction match.

YOR vs LAN Squad for Today's Match

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Fisher, Shan Masood ©, Jonny Tattersall (wk), Will Luxton, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Dom Leech, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, David Wiese

Lancashire Squad

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Bailey, George Bell, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

#3 Luke Wells (LAN) - 7 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Luke is in pretty formidable form for Lancashire this season. He performed exceptionally well in his side’s opening game against Derbyshire where he scored a quickfire 66 (35) to propel Lancashire to a resounding victory. He averages just below 20 in T20 cricket and has a strike rate of 123.75.

By judging his current form, Luke has the potential to go a long way. He is someone you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain in your YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction match.

#2 David Wiese (YOR) - 7.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

The South-Arican-born all-rounder is some very lethal form this season. In just three games, Wiese has picked up five wickets and has also succeeded in keeping the run flow down going at just around 7.6 RPO. Besides, he has played some quickfire cameos down the order with a strike rate of 167.

Overall, he averages 22.65 with the bat and 24.04 with the ball in T20I which also includes one five-wicket haul. With such all-round abilities, Wiese can be a true asset for your side and hence, we highly recommend you feature him in your YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Jos Buttler (LAN) - 9 credits

Worcestershire v Lancashire - NatWest T20 Blast

The name itself can send chills down the spine of any high-quality bowler. He is a three-format specialist wicketkeeper batter for his national side who has a phenomenal record in T20I cricket. Buttler has a breathtaking strike rate of 144.07 and has scored over 2500 runs at a staggering average of 34.78. Besides, he has one T20I century and 20 fifty-plus scores to his name.

With such an impressive T20 record under his belt, Buttler is also known for his leadership qualities that have helped him outshine his rivals. Without any doubt, he is our top pick as a captain or vice-captain for your YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction match.

