YOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Yorkshire (YOR) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in the Group B match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Thursday (August 4) at the York Cricket Club in Yorkshire.

Lancashire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English One Day Cup, but their first game was abandoned due to rain. Yorkshire, on the other hand, performed exceptionally well in their first match and won against Northamptonshire by 33 runs.

Lancashire will be eyeing their first win of the tournament, but Yorkshire are currently in top notch form. Yorkshire are expected to win the match.

YOR vs LAN Probable Playing XI

YOR Playing XI

Harry Duke (wk), Will Fraine, William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Tom Loten, Harris Sullivan, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff.

LAN Playing XI

Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings (c), Rob Jones, George Lavelle (wk), Liam Hurt, Washington Sundar, Danny Lamb, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, George Bell.

Match Details

YOR vs LAN, English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Date and Time: August 04, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: York Cricket Club, Yorkshire

Pitch Report

In recent games at the York Cricket Club in Yorkshire, the pitch has benefitted the batters. With the new ball, the pacers have found some movement, though. With 353 runs scored in the first innings of the most recent game played there, batting first should be the favored strategy.

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Duke, who played exceptionally well in the last match, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 111 runs in the last match against Northamptonshire in just 107 balls.

Batters

S Croft and W Luxton are the two best batsmen to select for the Dream11 team. W Fraine is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 143 runs in the last match against Northamptonshire in just 107 balls.

All-rounders

W Sundar and T Loten are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Lamb is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Wood and D Bess. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Sullivan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

S Croft (LAN)

W Fraine (YOR)

H Duke (YOR)

YOR vs LAN: Important stats for the Dream11 team

W Fraine - 143 runs

D Bess - Six runs and three wickets

T Loten - Two wickets

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Duke, S Croft, W Fraine, W Luxton, W Sundar, T Loten, D Lamb, H Sullivan, L Wood, B Coad, D Bess

Captain: W Fraine Vice Captain: S Croft

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Duke, S Croft, W Fraine, G Hill, W Luxton, W Sundar, T Loten, D Lamb, H Sullivan, L Wood, D Bess

Captain: S Croft Vice Captain: W Fraine

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far