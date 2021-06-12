Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 2nd Unofficial Test Match – June 13th, 2021

Zimbabwe A will take on South Africa A in the second unofficial Test at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare from Sunday.

Despite playing at home, Zimbabwe A struggled in the first unofficial Test against South Africa A. Although they posted a creditable 344 runs in their first innings, Zimbabwe's insipid performance with the ball hurt their chances. The batting collapse in their second innings only made matters worse as the hosts ended up losing the match by an innings and 166 runs. Zimbabwe A will be eager to win the second match and restore parity and pride in the series.

South Africa A, on the other hand, continued their dominant run against Zimbabwe A with a clinical performance in the first unofficial Test. They were head and shoulders above their opponents and comfortably won the game without any hiccups. Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton and Daryn Dupavillon were the stars for South Africa A in the first unofficial Test.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A

Brian Mudzinganyama, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Roy Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami (c & wk), Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tendai Chatara

South Africa A

Edward Moore, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Zubayr Hamza (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 2nd Match

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare

Date and Time: 13th – 16th June, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Takashinga Sports Club is expected to favor the batters and bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss as the pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Rickelton, R Mutumbami, Z Hamza, E Moore, M Shumba, R Kala, S Muthusamy, D Dupavillon, L Sipamla, M Pretorius, C Mumba

Captain: Z Hamza. Vice-captain: R Mutumbami

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Rickelton, S Qeshile, R Mutumbami, Z Hamza, E Moore, M Shumba, R Kala, S Muthusamy, D Dupavillon, L Sipamla, C Mumba

Captain: D Dupavillon. Vice-captain: E Moore

Edited by Samya Majumdar