Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st Unofficial ODI - May 29th, 2021

The first unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A is set to take place in Harare on Saturday.

In a bid to rebuild their senior squad for the upcoming World Cups, the South Africans are set to face Zimbabwe in what promises to be a high-octane series. The visitors have a talented side, with the likes of Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo in their ranks. Even prominent batsmen Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan are in the mix as they seek to strengthen their position in the senior South African team. The series also opens up opportunities for youngsters, especially the likes of Lutho Sipamla and Sinethemba Qeshile, who have been on the fringes of the national team for some time. With a strong squad and some experience in their ranks, South Africa A will look to get off to a fine start in this series.

Hosts Zimbabwe, however, aren't pushovers by any means. As they seek to get back to the glory days of yesteryear, Zimbabwe A will ideally look to spring a surprise or two on their counterparts. The likes of Ryan Burl and Luke Jongwe will be eyeing an extended period with the senior squad on the back of some strong performances in the series. Like the South African A side, Zimbabwe A will also be fielding a couple of youngsters, with Dion Myers being one to watch out for in the series. Although they will start the game as underdogs, Zimbabwe A's balanced side should pave the way for an even contest in what should be an entertaining game of cricket in Harare.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A

Timycen Maruma, Brian Chari, Roy Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi and Ainsley Ndlovu

South Africa A

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Sinethemba Qeshile, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon and Lutho Sipamla

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 29th January 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons, with there being some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should be able to extract some swing and bounce early on, keeping the openers on their toes. As the game progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing in the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with 260-270 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, given the conditions and the fact that the pitch shouldn't vary too much throughout the match.

Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A 1st Unofficial ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Qeshile, J Malan, R Hendricks, R Kaia, T Maruma, L Jongwe, S Muthusamy, A Phehlukwayo, J Dala and V Nyauchi

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: S Muthusamy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Qeshile, J Malan, R Hendricks, R Mutumbami, T Maruma, L Jongwe, S Muthusamy, A Phehlukwayo, D Dupavillon and V Nyauchi

Captain: J Malan. Vice-captain: R Burl