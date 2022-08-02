ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the third T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, August 2.

After a tough loss in the first game, Bangladesh stormed to a big win in the second encounter to level the series. The likes of Litton Das and Mossadek Hossain were right on the money as they led Bangladesh to a crucial victory. However, they will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum with another good all-round performance against Zimbabwe. The hosts, meanwhile, have given a good account of themselves in the series, with Sikandar Raza standing out. With home conditions also playing into their hands, Zimbabwe will fancy their chances of a win, making for a cracking contest in Harare.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Litton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

ZIM XI

Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga.

Match Details

ZIM vs BAN, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 2nd August 2022, 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch will be slightly on the slower side in Harare, allowing the spinners to rule the roost. There is not much swing on offer for the pacers, with the batters likely to target the powerplay field restrictions. A change of pace will be difficult to negotiate for the batters, who will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s ZIM vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Litton Das: Litton Das showed why he is so highly-rated in this format, scoring a 33-ball 56 at the top of the order in the last game. He is a naturally attack-minded batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. Given his form and ability, Litton should be a no-brainer in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine's woeful form in this format continued in the previous game as he couldn't get going in the powerplay overs. While his form doesn't hold him in good stead, the Zimbabwe captain is an experienced player with a knack for playing a big knock at times of need. With Ervine due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been the standout batter for Zimbabwe in the series, scoring two fifties on the trot. The all-rounder even earned a promotion in the batting order in the previous game, indicating his superior form. With Raza chipping in with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has blown hot and cold in the series, but has still taken three wickets in two games. He is a crafty bowler whose clever off-cutters are highly-rated in this format. With Mustafizur likely to bowl predominantly in death overs, his chances of picking up wickets are bound to be higher, making him a good addition to your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Litton Das (BAN)

Hasan Mahmud (BAN)

Important stats for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere - 71 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 139.22

Litton Das - 88 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 169.23

Mosaddek Hossain - 6 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 6.83

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza

Captain: Litton Das. Vice-captain: Sean Williams.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza.

Captain: Litton Das. Vice-captain: Craig Ervine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far