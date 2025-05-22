ZIM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Tour of England 2025, 1st Test

The 1st Test match of the Zimbabwe Tour of England 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, May 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe tied their last Test series against Bangladesh by 1-1. They lost the last match by an innings and 106 runs. England, on the other hand, won their last Test series against New Zealand by 2-1. They lost the last match by a big margin of 423 runs.

These two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches. England have been victorious in two matches. One match was drawn.

ZIM vs ENG Match Details

The 1st Test match of the Zimbabwe Tour of England 2025 will be played on May 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs ENG, 1st Test Match

Date and Time: May 22, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. The last match played at this venue was between West Indies and England, where a total of 1441 runs were scored at a loss of 40 wickets.

ZIM vs ENG Form Guide

ZIM - Will be playing their first match

ENG - Will be playing their first match

ZIM vs ENG Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Richard Ngarava

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir

ZIM vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. He has smashed 637 runs in the last 9 matches. Clive Madande is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Ben Duckett

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Harry Brook is an exceptional batter who can score a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against Zimbabwe. He has smashed 2281 runs in the last 24 matches. Ollie Pope is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Joe Root

Joe Root and Sikander Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Joe Root will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has amassed 12972 runs and taken 71 wickets in the last 152 matches. Ben Stokes is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Gus Atkinson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Gus Atkinson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Gus Atkinson was in great form in the recent test matches. He has smashed 352 runs and taken 52 wickets in the last 11 matches. Matthew Potts is another good bowler for today's match.

ZIM vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root is one of the most crucial picks from England as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has made a total of 12972 runs and taken 71 wickets in the last 152 Test matches.

Harry Brook

Harry Brook is another crucial pick from England as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 2281 runs in the last 24 matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs ENG, 1st Test Match

Gus Atkinson

Sikander Raza

Ben Duckett

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Zimbabwe vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Smith

Batters: O Pope, B Duckett, H Brook

All-rounders: J Root, B Stokes, S Raza, S Williams

Bowlers: B Muzarabani, M Potts, G Atkinson

Zimbabwe vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Madande

Batters: B Duckett, H Brook

All-rounders: J Root, B Stokes, S Raza, S Williams, B Bennett

Bowlers: B Muzarabani, S Bashir, G Atkinson

