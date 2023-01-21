ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Ireland (IRE) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take place at the Harare Sports Park in Harare on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Zimbabwe landed the first blow in the series, winning a thriller earlier in the week. While their bowling attack was not up to the mark, the likes of Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza were brilliant with the bat.

Despite losing the first game, Ireland have been in decent form of late. Harry Tector stood out with the bat in the previous match and with the duo of Paul Stirling and Josh Little capable of winning games single-handedly, the Irish will back themselves to level the three-game series.

All in all, an interesting game is in the offing with the series potentially on the line.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details, 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns at the Harare Sports Club as part of the second ODI. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Victor Nyauchi.

Ireland injury/team news

Andrew Balbirnie is doubtful for the game.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie/Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Graham Hume.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorcan Tucker (30 matches, 472 runs, Average: 20.52)

Lorcan Tucker is a talented batter who has come of his own in the last year or so, albeit in the T20 format. He has an ODI average of 20.52, predominantly due to his low batting position at No. 7. However, he has a knack for scoring key runs down the order and is a better option than his counterpart Clive Madande in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (38 off 43 in the previous match)

Craig Ervine had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 38 runs off 43 balls. He is an experienced campaigner with 2937 runs in 106 matches. With 21 scores of 50 or more to his credit, Ervine can score big runs at the top of the order, making him a good pick for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (43 off 45 & 1/47 in the previous match)

Sikandar Raza has been in sublime form at the international level and comes into the game on the back of a 45-ball 43 and one wicket. He is also an experienced campaigner with an ODI batting average of 36.62 to his name. With Raza's bowling bound to play a part given the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Little (23 matches, 34 wickets, Average: 31.32)

Josh Little is another talented youngster whose reputation has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few months. He has 34 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 31.32. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game with figures of 1/39 in eight overs. With Little in good form and capable of taking wickets across different phases of an innings, he is another top pick for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe's best player, with both the bat and ball. He has a batting average of 36.62 in this format and has also claimed 71 wickets at an economy of 4.91. He had a good outing in the previous game and given his experience, Raza can be a fine captaincy pick in your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector has been in good form throughout Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe, impressing in the T20Is with both the bat and ball. He had a fine start to the ODI series as well, scoring his third ODI hundred and also picking up a wicket. With Tector likely to play a part on all fronts once again, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Josh Little 34 wickets in 23 matches Mark Adair 29 wickets in 27 matches Harry Tector 101(109) in the previous match Gary Ballance 320 runs in 17 matches Richard Ngarava 29 wickets in 28 matches

ZIM vs IRE match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Gary Ballance returned to international ODI cricket in the previous game with a decent knock of 23 runs off 28 balls. He has a heap of experience under his belt, having played for Yorkshire and boasting an average in excess of 30 in List-A cricket. Given his knack for scoring big runs at the domestic level, Ballance could be a game-changing selection in your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance, Harry Tector (c)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (vc), Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Craig Ervine, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (vc), Wesley Madhevere, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

