ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial T20

The first unofficial T20 between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

After a thrilling ODI series, the action between the two African nations now shifts to the T20 format. The South Africans will start as the clear favorites, given the experience they boast in their squad. However, the Zimbabweans are more than capable of springing an upset with Sikandar Raza at the helm. With some of the best young prospects on both the South African and Zimbabwean circuits taking to the field, a thrilling game beckons in Harare.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Donald Tiripano, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga/Wellington Masakadza.

SA-A XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Wihan Lubbe, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 1st unofficial T20

Date and Time: 2nd May 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As the ODI series went on, the pitch slowed down with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers might not get much help in the powerplay phase, allowing batters to go hard. A change of pace will be key in the middle overs, with the spinners likely to play a big role. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in brilliant form in white-ball cricket, even scoring some runs in the ODI series. He has some international experience to fall back on and is likely to take up the floater's role. Given his form, Klaasen is a good addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Milton Shumba: Like Klaasen, Milton Shumba has been in decent form in the ongoing series, coming up with useful contributions in the middle overs. Shumba is one of the brightest prospects on the domestic circuit and given his potential, he is one to watch out for in this game and in the near future.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe's go-to player in white-ball cricket given his all-round skills. Raza is capable of scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings and is more than handy with the ball. With the conditions likely to suit him, Raza is a must-have in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Daryn Dupavillon: Daryn Dupavillon is an exciting pacer who can get the ball to skid through at a decent pace. Although he showed glimpses of his ability in the ODI series, he should enjoy the conditions on offer in Harare. Given Dupavillion's ability to generate extra pace and bounce, he is a fine option for your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM-XI)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Andile Phehlukwayo - 143 runs and 4 wickets in ODI series vs ZIM-XI

Sikandar Raza - 98 runs and 4 wickets in ODI series vs SA-A

Tony Zorzi - 78(92) in the previous ODI game vs ZIM-XI

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Unofficial T20)

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, M Shumba, K Kasuza, S Raza, A Phehlukwayo, R Burl, W Madhevere, T Chatara, D Dupavillon and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, M Shumba, P Masvaure, S Raza, A Phehlukwayo, R Burl, W Madhevere, L Williams, D Dupavillon and D Tiripano.

Captain: S Raza. Vice-captain: H Klaasen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar