ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI

The second unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday.

South Africa A came out with an all-important win in the previous game, courtesy of a fine batting performance. They will be keen to continue their good form with another such display with a heap of experience and talent to fall back on. However, they face a decent Zimbabwe side who can also count on some experienced players. Although they will start as underdogs, Zimbabwe will fancy their chances of a win owing to the conditions on offer.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza/Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga.

SA-A XI

Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe, Jason Smith/Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 2nd unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 26th April 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a decent one to bat on. The pacers should get some movement and extra bounce early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow batters to play their shots more freely. Bowlers will look to take the pace off to make the most of the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 270 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in fine form in the 50-over format, impressing for the Titans on the domestic circuit. He scored a good fifty in the previous game against Zimbabwe as well. Given his form and ability to play pace and spin equally well, Klaasen is a must-have in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Milton Shumba: Young Milton Shumba is one of the most talented batters in Zimbabwean cricket. Part of the Zimbabwe U-19 set-up not too long ago, Shumba is a decent player of pace. Although is likely to bat in the middle order once again, his knack for scoring valuable runs down the order should serve his side well.

All-rounder

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo starred with the bat in the previous game, scoring quick-fire runs down the order. Although he didn't pick up a wicket in the first ODI, Phehlukwayo's variations kept the lid on the scoring briefly. With the conditions suiting him well, one can bank on him to put in another good performance in Harare.

Bowler

Donald Tiripano: Donald Tiripano is a capped Zimbabwean pacer who can trouble the batters by hitting hard lengths. Although he was a touch wayward with the ball in the first game, his experience and knowledge of the conditions make him a handy addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM-XI)

Donald Tiripano (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Andile Phehlukwayo - 87(93) and 0/38 in 7 overs in the previous game vs ZIM-XI

Sikandar Raza - 59(50) and 1/47 in 10 overs in the previous game vs SA-A

Heinrich Klaasen - 58(51) in the previous game vs ZIM-XI

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, T de Bruyn, M Shumba, S Raza, A Phehlukwayo, W Madhevere, T Chatara, L Williams, D Tiripano and B Fortuin.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, T de Bruyn, P Masvaure, S Raza, A Phehlukwayo, W Madhevere, T de Zorzi, L Williams, D Tiripano and B Fortuin.

Captain: T de Bruyn. Vice-captain: W Madhevere.

