ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial T20I

The second unofficial T20I between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday.

South Africa-A edged hosts Zimbabwe-XI in the first T20, courtesy of a fine bowling performance. They will look to take another step towards sealing a series win, with the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen in decent form. However, Zimbabwe-XI have a good roster to fall back on, with Sikandar Raza leading from the front. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, South Africa-A could hold the edge given their recent form. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with both teams keen to get an all-important win in Harare.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga.

SA-A XI

Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 2nd unofficial T20

Date and Time: 4th May 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the Harare Cricket Club is slightly on the slower side. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. There should be ample help on offer for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in good form in the series, scoring handy runs in the middle order. Klaasen is a fine player of both spin and pace and has franchise league experience under his belt. With Klaasen likely to take up the floater's role, he is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Milton Shumba: Milton Shumba is one of the most talented Zimbabwean youngsters on the domestic circuit. The young batter has shown glimpses of his ability in the series, but is due for a big one. Given his attacking prowess and ability to anchor an innings, Shumba is a handy addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's go-to player in both the ODI and T20I series, putting in good performances with both the bat and ball. While Raza's off-spin is valuable in the middle overs, his ability to score runs in the backend of the innings makes him a must-have in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin: Bjorn Fortuin is one of the better spinners on the South African circuit, capable of bowling both in the powerplay and in the middle overs. His accuracy and ability to vary pace according to the conditions holds him in good stead. With form also favoring him, he should pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM-XI)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Glenton Stuurman - 4-1-18-3 in the previous unofficial T20

Sikandar Raza - 16(15) and 4-0-26-0 in the previous unofficial T20

Tristan Stubbs - 39(37) in the previous unofficial T20

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Unofficial T20I)

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, M Shumba, T Stubbs, S Raza, R Burl, W Madhevere, W Lubbe, T Chatara, L Williams and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, M Shumba, T Stubbs, S Raza, R Burl, W Madhevere, J Smith, T Chatara, G Coetzee and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: W Madhevere.

Edited by Samya Majumdar