ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Unofficial ODI

The third unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday.

After coming up short in the first encounter, South Africa A leveled the series with a close win earlier in the week. With momentum on their side, the South Africans will eye a decisive win today. However, hosts Zimbabwe XI have been impressive, with the likes of Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba coming up with valuable contributions. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper with international experience to bank on, making for a cracking contest in Harare.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza/Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga.

SA-A XI

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 29th April 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

Slightly overcast conditions are expected during the day in Harare, possibly helping the pacers get some swing early on. The batters have looked at ease this series, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put a score of around 260-270 on the board.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in good form this series, scoring handy runs in the middle order. The South African keeper is an experienced campaigner with international and franchise league experience under his belt. With form and conditions playing into his hands, Klaasen is a good addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Milton Shumba: Milton Shumba is one of the best young prospects on the Zimbabwean circuit, with his performances in the series also being noteworthy. While he hasn't been fluent against spin, his ability against pace should make him one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo's all-round skill-set has served South Africa A well in the series, with the southpaw scoring some useful runs down the order. Although he hasn't been very impressive with the ball, the nature of the track should play into Phehlukwayo's hands.

Bowler

Tendai Chatara: Tendai Chatara has been decent in the two matches so far, getting the new ball to move around and troubling batters with his subtle variations as well. Chatara has some international experience to fall back on as well, making him a fine addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM-XI)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Andile Phehlukwayo - 114 runs in 2 matches in this series

Sikandar Raza - 39(36) and 2/56 in 10 overs in the previous game vs SA-A

Reeza Hendricks - 102(107) in the previous game vs ZIM-XI

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, M Shumba, P Masvaure, S Raza, A Phehlukwayo, W Madhevere, T Chatara, D Dupavillon and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, M Shumba, K Kasuza, S Raza, A Phehlukwayo, W Madhevere, D Tiripano, D Dupavillon and L Williams.

Captain: S Raza. Vice-captain: R Rickelton.

Edited by Samya Majumdar