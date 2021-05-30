Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd Unofficial ODI - May 31st, 2021

The second unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A is set to take place in Harare on Monday.

South Africa chased down a mammoth total in the previous game to go 1-0 up in the series. Riding on the back of a sensational Theunis de Bruyn ton, the visitors overcame a lackluster bowling performance to get the better of Zimbabwe A. With the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan also looking in good touch, South Africa A will be eyeing another win in this series.

Although the South African bowlers weren't consistent with their lines and lengths in the first match, credit must be given to the Zimbabwe A batsmen, who played well. Young Dion Myers was the star of the show with a well-compiled 96, but it was their bowlers who couldn't withstand South Africa's batting might. Nevertheless, they will be eyeing a crucial win in the game to keep the series alive. Although the hosts will start the game as underdogs, one shouldn't write Zimbabwe off in what should be another cracking game of cricket in Harare.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Luke Jongwe, Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga and Tapiwa Mufudza

South Africa A

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenton Stuurman/Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 31st May 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on, despite there being some help available for the bowlers. The track could be a touch slower in the second match, with the spinners likely to play a more significant role. There isn't much room for error for the pacers, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions, with 300 being a good total at the venue.

Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A 2nd Unofficial ODI

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM-A vs SA-A 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mutumbami, R Rickelton, J Malan, T Marumani, Z Hamza, R Kaia, D Myers, D Pretorius, T Mufudza, L Sipamla and S Magala

Captain: J Malan. Vice-captain: D Pretorius

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Hendricks, R Rickelton, J Malan, T Marumani, T de Bruyn, R Kaia, D Myers, D Pretorius, T Mufudza, L Sipamla and S Magala

Captain: J Malan. Vice-captain: R Kaia