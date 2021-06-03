Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 4th Unofficial ODI - June 4th, 2021

The fourth unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Although the South Africans raced off to two wins and took an unassailable lead in the four-match series, Zimbabwe hit back hard with a stunning victory in the third game. Courtesy of a wonderful partnership between Chamu Chibhabha and Milton Shumba, Zimbabwe were able to chase down a formidable total.

South Africa A, on the other hand, faltered with the bat in the previous game, leading to their downfall. However, they are capable of coming up with a big performance in the upcoming fixture, with the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton in decent form. Although the Proteas will start the fourth match as favorites, Zimbabwe's superior balance makes for an entertaining game of cricket at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Luke Jongwe, Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga and Tapiwa Mufudza

South Africa A

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton, Toni de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Wihan Lubbe, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala and Daryn Dupavillon

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 4th Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 4th June 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

Although the previous games have been high-scoring ones, the pitch has settled down nicely to make for an even contest between the bat and ball. There isn't much swing on offer early on, with the openers looking to maximize the powerplay restrictions. However, the spinners should play a big role in the middle overs, given the pitch is slightly on the slower side. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a competitive total at the venue.

Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A 4th Unofficial ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Rickelton, R Hendricks, T de Bruyn, R Kaia, T Marumani, C Chibhabha, D Pretorius, D Myers, D Dupavillon, T Mufudza and J Dala

Captain: R Rickelton. Vice-captain: D Myers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Rickelton, R Hendricks, T de Bruyn, M Shumba, T Marumani, L Jongwe, D Pretorius, D Myers, D Dupavillon, T Mufudza and J Dala

Captain: D Myers. Vice-captain: D Pretorius

Edited by Samya Majumdar