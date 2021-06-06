Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 5th Unofficial ODI - June 7th, 2021

The fifth unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A is set to take place in Harare on Monday.

The South Africans have already clinched the series with three wins in four games. They will be eyeing a strong finish to the series, with the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks in fine form in the top-order. In addition, the South Africa A bowlers have also come up with disciplined performances to get the better of their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Speaking of Zimbabwe A, they have shown glimpses of what they are capable of achieving in this format. While Dion Myers has been the shining light for them, the likes of Luke Jongwe and Brian Chari have also impressed with the ball and bat respectively. Although they will start the game as underdogs, Zimbabwe will be looking to add some respectability to the series scoreline.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A

Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chatara, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga and Tapiwa Mufudza

South Africa A

Raynard von Tonder, Ed Moore, Ryan Rickelton, Toni de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Migael Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem, Sisanda Magala and Daryn Dupavillon

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 5th Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 7th June 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, another high-scoring match is on the cards at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. There isn't much movement available off the surface, with a hint of uneven bounce on offer. The pitch is likely to get slower as the game progresses, making for an exciting contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a competitive total at the venue.

Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A 5th Unofficial ODI

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM-A vs SA-A 5th ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mutumbami, R Rickelton, M Shumba, R van Tonder, Z Hamza, D Galiem, S Muthusamy, W Madhevere, D Dupavillon, M Pretorius and T Chatara

Captain: R van Tonder. Vice-captain: M Pretorius

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mutumbami, R Rickelton, M Shumba, R van Tonder, T de Bruyn, D Galiem, S Muthusamy, W Madhevere, D Dupavillon, M Pretorius and T Mufudza

Captain: R van Tonder. Vice-captain: W Madhevere

