ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 Match 6

Zimbabwe will take on Namibia in the sixth game of the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up match 2022 at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Thursday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the final warm-up game for both teams as they aim to iron out the chinks before the first round of this mega tournament gets underway. Zimbabwe lost their first warm-up encounter against Sri Lanka as they fell 33 runs short while chasing 189.

Meanwhile, Namibia recorded an upset as they downed Ireland by 11 runs while defending 138.

ZIM vs NAM, Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played on October 13, 2022, at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 5.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM vs NAM

Date & Time: October 13, 2022, 5.30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The track at Junction Oval in Melbourne is likely to be a very good one to bat on. 152 and 151 are the two scores posted by teams batting first in these warm-up fixtures at this venue. There could be some movement early on with the new ball for the pacers.

ZIM vs NAM Squads

Zimbabwe Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, and Brad Evans.

Namibia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Namibia Squad: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Stephan Baard, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, and Ben Shikongo.

Today’s ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva

Regis Chakabva has the ability to score substantially with the bat. He has mustered 227 runs while striking at 127.52 this year in the shortest format.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus has been superb in T20I cricket in 2022. The Namibia skipper has amassed 254 runs at a strike rate of 133.68 in eight encounters. He has also chipped in with eight wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jan Frylinck

Jan Frylinck could be effective with both bat and ball. He hit a 16-ball 26 against Ireland and also returned with figures of 2/13 from four overs. Overall, he has scored 42 runs in three innings and seven wickets in eight games this year.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani hasn't played a lot of T20Is for Zimbabwe this year. However, the ace fast bowler is a wicket-taking option and he also dishes out economical spells.

ZIM vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza couldn’t really get going with the bat in the last game and took 1/8 in two overs with the ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has been magnificent throughout this year, scoring 516 runs while striking at 152.21 and taking 15 wickets.

David Wiese

David Wiese is an impact player. The veteran all-rounder has taken five scalps and has made 48 runs in five games in T20Is in 2022. He took 2/16 from 3.5 overs in the last warm-up game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (T20Is in 2022)

Player Player Stats Sikandar Raza 516 runs & 15 wickets in 15 innings David Wiese 48 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Jan Frylinck 42 runs in 3 innings and 7 wickets in 8 innings Gerhard Erasmus 254 runs & 6 wickets in 8 matches Blessing Muzarabani 5 wickets in 5 matches

ZIM vs NAM match expert tips

Both teams boast some high-quality all-rounders and hence, at least three or four of them need to be picked. Moreover, all-rounders like David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Gerhard Erasmus will also be top captaincy picks.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Namibia - ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Craig Ervine, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Ruben Trumpelmann

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Namibia - ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Craig Ervine, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Sean Williams, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Shikongo

