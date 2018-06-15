Indian squad leaves for Asian Fencing Championship

Six coaches also accompanied the squad along with Fencing Association Of India Secretary General, Bashir Khan

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A 24-member fencing team including 12 men and as many women today left for Bangkok to take part in the Asian Fencing Championship, slated to be held from June 17-22.

The teams had undergone intense training at Western Sports Authority India Training Centre in Aurangabad from May 19- June 15 for the preparation of the Asian Championship and the Asian Games, a statement said.

Teams:

Foil Men: Velautham Vinoth Kumar, Thokchom Bicky, Arjun Punjab State, Rai Rakesh.

Foil Women: Awati Radhika Prakash, Sagolsem Bindu Devi, Wanglembam Thoibi Devi, Jasmine.

Epee Men: Kumar Sunil, Nongthombam Santosh Singh, Coppara Jayaprakash Guruprakash, Udaivir Singh.

Epee Women: Devi Thoudam Kabita, Arora Ena, Jas Seerat Singh, Dutta Jyotika

Sabre Men: Karan Singh, Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi, Irengbam Surendro Singh, Johal Varinder Singh.

Sabre Women: Thingujam Daina Devi, Shukla Komalpreet, Jose Josna Christy, Chadalavada Anandha, Sundhararaman Bhavani Dev

