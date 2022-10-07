2022 MLB American League MVP Odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and More

The 2022 MLB regular season has ended, and the postseason table is set. While an action-packed October is creeping closer, there's still time to get in on some AL MVP betting action.

On that note, let's take a look at the two best horses in the race before we get to the longshots.

MLB American League MVP Betting Odds

Aaron Judge (Yankees) -10,000 Shohei Ohtani (Angels) +2500

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees

Aaron Judge has put on a show and completed a historic, record-breaking season. Judge set a new single-season AL home run record after he hit his 62nd bomb of the year this week.

Judge fell just short of securing the triple crown, leading in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. He ended the MLB regular season with an average of .311 and knocked in 131 RBIs. Judge was already the favorite over Ohtani by a narrow margin, but after setting a new HR record, his odds skyrocketed.

It would be difficult to pass up the Yankee outfielder after the season he's had at the plate, but the offensive production isn't all that Judge brings to the table. He has been a lockdown glove in RF and CF when needed. His cannon of an arm holds runners from daring to run an extra base.

Judge has been an all-around superstar in New York this season while proving his value in the midst of contract negotiations. While seemingly a lock for the AL MVP, this season, he has been a solid candidate for the best performance in a contract year in American sports history.

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels

Ohtani is one of the most unique pieces of talent MLB has ever seen, perhaps the most unique piece it's ever seen. While the narrative, headlines, and sportsbook odds are overwhelmingly pro Aaron Judge, we've witnessed a season from Ohtani that has quite literally never been done before.

In his final outing on the mound in the regular season, he crossed the mark to be considered for the earned-run average title for pitches (while also having the required at bats to be considered for the batting title). He's the first player in history to qualify for both.

Of course, he has been able to maintain a dominating level in the statistics columns as well. Ohtani managed an average of .273 at the plate with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs while maintaining a 2.33 ERA on the season. Insane.

If he can manage this kind of production every MLB season, on both sides of the game, do we have to give him the MVP every season? None of this is to take away from what Judge has accomplished, but we at least need to take advantage of the hedge opportunity with such a juicy line for Ohtani to win.

Dark Horse Odds for MLB American League MVP

Jose Ramirez +50,000 Yordan Alvarez +50,000 Vlad Guerrero Jr. +50,000

While it's seemingly impossible that the award doesn't go to Aaron Judge or Ohtani, we at least need to recognize the next few contenders.

Jose Ramirez

Locking down third base for the Guardians, Ramirez put up a .280 batting average with 29 HRs this season in Cleveland. Not quite as exciting as the stat lines of the two top guns in the race, but Ramirez helped Cleveland secure their division and a trip to the MLB postseason.

Yordan Alvarez

Alvarez is an up-and-coming left fielder for the Houston Astros. He managed an impressive .306 batting average with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs on the season while helping the Astros produce the best record in the AL.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

While being the target on 1B for the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. knocked in 97 RBIs and 32 HRs with a .274 batting average. Like Ramirez, Guerrero helped his team make the wildcard round in a tough American League.

<div class="ssg-scm offer" data-affiliate="fd" data-tags="evergreen"></div>

Poll : 0 votes