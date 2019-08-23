AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2 // 23 Aug 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Whenever Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City walks into the football pitch, there is only one favourite for the game. Such has been Guardiola’s impact that Liverpool lost just a single game in last season’s Premier League but still failed to lift the silverware.

However, they had to suffer an early setback in the very 2nd game of their 2019/20 Premier League campaign. Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur stunned the Etihad stadium yet again as they held the giants to a 2-2 draw. But when they take the pitch at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (August 25), they will be desperate to get their momentum back.

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Facing them will be Eddie Howe’s AFC Bournemouth, who are yet to lose in this season. After a 1-1 draw in their season opener against Sheffield United, the Cherries outplayed Aston Villa to secure three points.

Bournemouth finished 14th last season, but having retained the services of their best players, Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake and with the exciting signings of Harry Wilson and Philip Billing, they will be looking to do better this year. Manchester City, on the other hand, must have their eyes fixed on European glory. Having upgraded their already world-class squad by signing Rodri and Joao Cancelo, they can dare to dream.

Last Meeting between the sides

The Last meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 away victory for Pep Guardiola’s men. Riyad Mahrez’s 55th-minute strike sealed 3 points for the Sky Blues. Earlier in the 2018/19 season, Manchester city won by a margin of 3-1, thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan.

Not even the most optimistic Bournemouth fans will be dreaming of snatching 3 points from Manchester City. Hence, an AFC Bournemouth win is trading at 15 at Bigpesa.com.

Can there be an upset?

Advertisement

Though Bournemouth have form on their side and Manchester City had to deal with a setback very recently, an upset might be too far-fetched. Guardiola’s side might prove too hot to handle for Bournemouth, and a Manchester City victory is trading at 1.2. A draw is trading at 7.6.

When it’s Manchester City, expect goals

Though Aaron Ramsdale had an amazing game against Aston Villa, Bournemouth’s defence is not a rock solid one. They are expected to crumble against the daunting front three of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

For this reason, over 3 goals is trading at 1.53, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.4. 4-6 goals is the most popular goal range which is trading at 2.27.

Aguero-Sterling duo expected to wreak havoc

Both Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are amongst the goals and hence are most likely to find the back of the net at Vitality Stadium. A Sergio Aguero goal is trading at 1.79, whereas a Raheem Sterling goal is trading at 1.88. Though Callum Wilson is yet to open his goals tally this season, he is Bournemouth’s likeliest source of goal and is trading at 4.8.

Check out the betting odds for the match at BigPesa.