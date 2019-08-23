AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Anfield was the venue for one of Arsenal’s greatest title wins in 1989 when they won the league title in dramatic circumstances, so it will always be a place with good memories for Arsenal fans. However, in recent years, it hasn’t been the most memorable place to visit a on the s they have been on the wrong side of several heavy thrashings, and most recently, they lost 5-1 in their last visit to Anfield.

Arsenal had a positive transfer window with impressive signings such as Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and David Luiz amongst others and they have got off to a good start with two wins in the first two games. Arsenal will be vary of the obvious threat which Liverpool possess throughout the pitch but they will back themselves to cause an upset.

On the other hand, Liverpool have started the season in the way they left off and will be hoping that this is the year they get their hands on the coveted Premier League title. Although Liverpool did not make any major signings, they are still reigning European champions and they will be confident and raring to go.

The potential damage their front three can cause to any defence is well known to all and they will be aware that Arsenal’s defence hasn’t been their strongest forte, especially in the last few seasons. Alisson is ruled out with a calf injury and while Adrian did well in the Super Cup final, he made a mistake in the Southampton game and Arsenal will be looking to exploit any potential weakness.

These two sides haven’t dropped any points and the importance of this game cannot be understated. Liverpool will be looking to reaffirm their title credentials and Arsenal will be wanting to prove that they shall not surrender so easily, as they did last time at Anfield. Here are some of the odds offered at BigPesa –

The possibility of 2-3 goals

With both the sides having good attackers, 2-3 goal range is the safest. It is trading at 2.31, while the 4-6 goals range is trading at 2.41. Over 2.5 goals is rading at 1.43, while under 2.5 goals is at 2.7.

Anytime Goalscorer – Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have scored for Liverpool already in this season. These two men are expected to be on the scoresheet again. Salah is currently trading at 2.15, whereas a goal from Mane is trading at 2.55

First Goalscorer – Mohamed Salah

Having scored in Liverpool’s first Premier League match of the season against Norwich City, Mohamed Salah is likely to score the first goal of this match. It is currently trading at 5.6.

Check out the betting odds at BigPesa.